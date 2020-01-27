Mark Valladares

27 January 2020 – the overnight press release

By | Mon 27th January 2020 - 7:05 am

New visa is nothing more than a Tory gimmick

Responding to the Government’s announcement of a “Global Talent” visa to attract top scientists, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

This announcement is nothing more than a marketing gimmick. Boris Johnson is showing that he fundamentally doesn’t understand what makes our science sector so successful. Changing the name of a visa and removing a cap that’s never been hit is not a serious plan.

Science relies on thousands of researchers, and this announcement does nothing for the vast majority of them. If the Government is serious about championing UK science, it must prioritise continued mobility as part of our future relationship with the EU.

The Government’s new immigration system is due to come into force in less than 12 months, and we still have no idea what it will look like. UK employers, individuals and families urgently need certainty about what the rules will be next year.

One Comment

  • Dilettante Eye 27th Jan '20 - 8:42am

    I guess this article will be atypical of the next twelve months of ‘let’s be grumpy’ for the sake of grumpiness that we can expect from Lib Dems from now on.

    Whilst you reflect on the worthiness of Visas for needed skills in the UK, please also reflect on the stupidity of imposing tuition fees on ‘home grown’ STEM students.

    Thanks to Tories, a young engineer from Poland needs a Visa.
    Thanks to Tories, cynically supported by Lib Dems, a young engineer from Salford needs to pay a £50,000+ debt.

    I think on reflection, the young engineer immigrant from Poland has the better deal.

