Paul Walter

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water – there are referendums galore this Thursday

By | Mon 27th January 2020 - 8:15 am

You probably thought that we have had our fill of referendums for the next several millennia.

But, in my researches for this Thursday’s by-elections, I stumbled upon several Neighbourhood planning referendums happening this Thursday, 30th January.

These polls take place under the Localism Act 2011 and various statutes such as the Neighbourhood Planning (Referendums) Regulations 2012.

The Local Government Association provides a helpful briefing paper on the subject.

Our own LDV editorial team “attack sea otter” and parish council chair, Mark Valladares wrote about this subject in his briefing on the powers of parish councils in 2018:

(Parish councils) can also create their own neighbourhood plan, a document which dovetails with the wider Local Plan, and which, if passed by a local referendum, theoretically makes unplanned development less likely – this came out of the 2011 Localism Act – and offers an enhanced entitlement to a chunk of the Community Infrastructure Levy that accrues from development within the Parish.

And the astute amongst you have, no doubt, spotted that all this legislation came in between 2010 and 2015. Therefore, it is, of course, (irony warning) OUR FAULT.

From what I can gather, there are Neighbourhood Planning referendums this Thursday in:

Wendover, Aylesbury Vale
Wetherby, Leeds
Eynsham, West Oxfordshire
Horton & Wraysbury, Windsor and Maidenhead
Holmer and Shelwick in Herefordshire
Eckington, Wychavon
Felsted, Uttlesford
Gotham, Rushcliffe
Cramlington, Northumberland

There were a smattering of such referendums last year. Here is the result of the Hythe and Dibden referendum, which was carried “yes” by a large majority.

But this Thursday seems to a bit of Neighbourhood Planning Referendum “Super Thursday”.

Here’s an example of a Referendum Neighbourhood plan from Wendover. It’s been put together by Wendover Parish Council and covers housing, sustainable development, business, tourism, community facilities, green spaces and environment, infrastructure and connectivity and transport.

I think it is important to recognise that a vast amount of hard work has gone into preparing all these neighbourhood plans, often by voluntary councillors and staff and/or by lone clerks who are often part-time. So these plans are a fairly big deal as far as local communities are concerned.

If you want to enlighten us with some knowledge of this process (or amend/supplement any information in this post) and perhaps local experience of Neighbourhood planning referendums, please do spill the beans below the line or, better still, why not write a full-blown post about it for us?

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

2 Comments

