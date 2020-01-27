A vision for us based on fairness: towards a new Social Contract

Liberal Democrats stand for fairness. “We exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society”, as the Preamble to our Constitution begins, and fairness is our continuing thought.

For there is little fairness apparent in our unequal society, with 14 million people in poverty, including close to 40% of our children predicted to be living in poverty by next year, as reported by UN Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty Philip Alston last May. Where are these people? They are in every nation and region, in cities, towns and rural areas, wherever there are food banks, wherever there are people with precarious jobs or ‘unemployed’ at home with young children, or living in bed-and-breakfast accommodation, or struggling to live on inadequate benefits, whether disabled or just unlucky.

Who will stand up for all these people? Our new Prime Minister, who belatedly realised the decline of the de-industrialised towns of the north-east and Midlands? Hardly. There will probably be investment in infrastructure. But in worthwhile new jobs? Or in benefit increases as the food prices rise after Brexit?

Who will represent all these people? Will the Labour party, with its Union-dominated outlook? Will Labour activists care for the homeless and the stuck-at-home, the self-employed and people on zero-hours contracts, or the people moving from one temporary minimum-wage job to another?

Will our Liberal Democrats? Now we seem south-east centred, and dependent on the support of well-educated middle-class liberal-minded people. Do we have much to offer the urban factory workers, or the rural farmers and country folk? Are the West Country and Wales and Scotland just holiday destinations for most of us?

It isn’t good enough. Our councillors, everywhere we have them, will be trying to serve the needs of their voters, thinking of their housing and transport, their local services, the education and health provision locally, and how to foster local community and jobs. But is that enough to offer, for all of us to serve all our citizens?

I believe we need to commit to a new Liberal Democrat vision: to hold a new Social Contract between government and people.

We should follow in the giant footsteps of Rousseau in the eighteenth century and William Beveridge in the twentieth. Beveridge wanted to combat five great evils as he saw them, Want, Disease, Ignorance, Squalor and Idleness. Our modern Social Contract should ask more than that. Care for all individuals, and for their families and communities. Care for their physical environment, and the new demands of facing climate change. Care for the nations of the UK, for the regions of England, for rich and poor, people of every class and ethnicity and gender. For fairness for everyone.

Liberal Democrats have to do this. The two big parties can’t. Only we have the breadth of vision and capacity to care for everyone. But let us call on dispossessed liberal politicians, ex-MPs and MEPs from both big parties and our own and all our Liberal lords, to work with us on forging, declaring and committing to this vision, a new Social Contract for our country.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.