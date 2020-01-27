A vision for us based on fairness: towards a new Social Contract

Liberal Democrats stand for fairness. “We exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society”, as the Preamble to our Constitution begins, and fairness is our continuing thought.
For there is little fairness apparent in our unequal society, with 14 million people in poverty, including close to 40% of our children predicted to be living in poverty by next year, as reported by UN Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty Philip Alston last May. Where are these people? They are in every nation and region, in cities, towns and rural areas, wherever there are food banks, wherever there are people with precarious jobs or ‘unemployed’ at home with young children, or living in bed-and-breakfast accommodation, or struggling to live on inadequate benefits, whether disabled or just unlucky.
Who will stand up for all these people? Our new Prime Minister, who belatedly realised the decline of the de-industrialised towns of the north-east and Midlands? Hardly. There will probably be investment in infrastructure. But in worthwhile new jobs? Or in benefit increases as the food prices rise after Brexit?
Who will represent all these people? Will the Labour party, with its Union-dominated outlook? Will Labour activists care for the homeless and the stuck-at-home, the self-employed and people on zero-hours contracts, or the people moving from one temporary minimum-wage job to another?
Will our Liberal Democrats? Now we seem south-east centred, and dependent on the support of well-educated middle-class liberal-minded people. Do we have much to offer the urban factory workers, or the rural farmers and country folk? Are the West Country and Wales and Scotland just holiday destinations for most of us?
It isn’t good enough. Our councillors, everywhere we have them, will be trying to serve the needs of their voters, thinking of their housing and transport, their local services, the education and health provision locally, and how to foster local community and jobs. But is that enough to offer, for all of us to serve all our citizens?
I believe we need to commit to a new Liberal Democrat vision: to hold a new Social Contract between government and people.
We should follow in the giant footsteps of Rousseau in the eighteenth century and William Beveridge in the twentieth. Beveridge wanted to combat five great evils as he saw them, Want, Disease, Ignorance, Squalor and Idleness. Our modern Social Contract should ask more than that. Care for all individuals, and for their families and communities. Care for their physical environment, and the new demands of facing climate change. Care for the nations of the UK, for the regions of England, for rich and poor, people of every class and ethnicity and gender. For fairness for everyone.
Liberal Democrats have to do this. The two big parties can’t. Only we have the breadth of vision and capacity to care for everyone. But let us call on dispossessed liberal politicians, ex-MPs and MEPs from both big parties and our own and all our Liberal lords, to work with us on forging, declaring and committing to this vision, a new Social Contract for our country.
* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.
The “nations” of the UK appear to include a region (N.Ireland) , 2 nations(Scotland & Wales) and the remnants of the centre of an empire:
London and England-except-London (EXLon)
Brexit was largely the result of suppressed nationalism in EXLon, maybe also Wales. I don’t know how fairness applies to entities of such different characteristics and sizes; I doubt that the UK has a future as the UK.
@ Katharine,
I’d agree with you on most of this. Some exceptions. For example, your claim:
“Only we have the breadth of vision and capacity to care for everyone….”
Does ‘we’ include people like Nick Clegg and Jo Swinson? I would say you are very much on the left fringe on the Lib Dems. Most of your colleagues are much further to the right and don’t share your commitment to greater equality.
Apart from the question of the EU I can’t think of any major points of difference between us. So why are we in different political parties?
Keir Starmer is pressing for a Federal UK:
Keir Starmer: only a federal UK ‘can repair shattered trust in politics’
Labour leadership frontrunner calls for new powers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland after Brexit
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jan/26/rebecca-long-bailey-calls-for-greater-powers-for-scotland-and-wales
Irrespective of the past – measures to counter the climate crisis are best handled as locally as possible – so regional government with devolved powers would help. However, each region and nation needs to have equal powers. Scotland should never have been granted the right to leave the union – it was Blair’s Scottish Raj that introduced the option.
Not the actions of a responsible national government.
Thanks, Jenny and John, but just a bit more on the Social Contract idea first. Philip Alston, the UN Rapporteur, wrote in his initial Statement of November 2018 after his visit here: ” It was a British philosopher, Thomas Hobbes, who memorably claimed that without a social contract, life outside society would be ‘solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short.’ The risk is that if current policies do not change, this is the direction in which low-income earners and the poor are headed.” Citing “a determined resistance to change” on the part of British Government, Professor Alston also wrote in the Introduction to his Statement, “Key elements of the post-war Beveridge social contract as being overturned. In the process, some good outcomes have certainly been achieved, but great misery has also been inflicted unnecessarily, especially on the working poor, on single mothers struggling against mighty odds, on people with disabilities who are already marginalized, and on millions of children who are being locked into a cycle of poverty from which most will have great difficulty escaping.”
I think it is clear from this that a new Social Contract is needed, not as an intellectual concept, but as a commitment from our party and sympathisers to help these people and make fairness to everyone our watchword.
Of course this is right, but no society wants disease, want and squalor. They don’t want it in the drug and crime ridden slums and favellas of Latin America or the desperately poor villages of Africa and Asia but they are stuck with it despite their regular experiments with Marxism.
These are the consequences of poor economies and we are headed that way too.
It is easy to point to these problems and decry them but much harder to find solutions that actually work. It is naive and simplistic to increase taxes. Laugh at the Laffer curve all you like but in it is a grain of truth. The super rich only pay taxes if they want to. The world is a very big place. The able, imaginative, enterprising go getters just sit on their hands and remain inactive.
I have said umpteen times before but the political left always look away and avoid the reality. That is, you can not force the achievers to make themselves rich so they can more tax. They won’t. Now what?
The only solution is much wider and deeper wealth creation than we have now, so that the mass of the working population both creates wealth and contributes more tax.
Accept Katharine’s message as I do, there is no point unless it is mirrored with an economic revival programme far more effective than the same policies on offer which have been tried and failed countless times since the war.