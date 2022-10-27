27 October 2022 – today’s press releases

Shell profits: Lack of proper windfall tax an insult to families struggling to pay bills

Shell profits: Lack of proper windfall tax an insult to families struggling to pay bills

Responding to Shell announcing £8.2bn ($9.5bn) in the third quarter, around double last year’s, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

The Conservative government’s refusal to properly tax these eye-watering profits is an insult to families struggling to pay their energy bills. Even the CEO of Shell has admitted that oil and gas companies should be taxed more to help protect vulnerable households. It’s time Rishi Sunak introduced a proper windfall tax and used the extra money to support people facing heart-breaking choices this winter. Innocent families and pensioners should not be left to pick up the bill for this Conservative government wrecking the economy.

Suella Braverman: Sunak must correct record if he misled Parliament

The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to correct the record if it turns out he misled Parliament yesterday by claiming Suella Braverman “raised the matter” of leaking sensitive documents herself before being sacked.

It comes as Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi this morning claimed that Suella Braverman had “admitted her mistake” and deserved a second chance.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

It would appear that far from owning up herself, Suella Braverman was caught out after she emailed the wrong person. If Rishi Sunak has indeed misled Parliament on this critical issue, he must correct the record immediately. It shows yet again that this government is treating the public with contempt, and that it’s one rule for Conservative ministers and another for everyone else. It’s simply unacceptable that the Conservatives are putting their own party unity ahead of national security.

Shell rebate shows government’s windfall tax is failing

Responding to the revelations that Shell has received a tax rebate while making £8.2bn profits during the third quarter of this year, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

This shows the government’s windfall tax is completely failing. It could be raising billions to protect public services and help keep families warm this winter, instead this loophole is boosting the coffers of oil and gas companies. The CEO of Shell himself has called for a fairer and more effective windfall tax. The government must urgently fix their failed policy before millions more in vital tax revenue are lost.

COP27: Rishi Sunak must not turn his back on progress

Responding to the news that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend COP27, Leader of the Liberal Democrats and former Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Ed Davey MP said: