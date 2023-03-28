28 March 2023 – today’s press releases

Number of GP practices falls by over 500 since 2019

Lib Dems call for ban on strip searches in schools

Coffey attacks farming journalists

Lib Dem Leader launches Local Election campaign calling for a return to “proper local health services” amid GP shortages and appointment delays

Rural areas “bearing the brunt of GP practice closures”, forcing people to drive long distances to see a doctor

Government on course to break Conservative manifesto pledge on doctor recruitment as GP numbers plummet by over 850 since the last election

New analysis of NHS data by the Liberal Democrats has found there are 547 fewer open and active GP practices in England compared to 2019 – despite rising patient numbers.

At the last election, the Conservative party promised to recruit 6,000 more GPs. However, today’s analysis reveals there are now 850 fewer GPs compared to 2019.

Rural communities are suffering most from GP practices closing. A recent study found 206 villages where patients must travel at least 5 miles to see a doctor – a 12% rise on 2017.

This new analysis of NHS figures follows a research poll commissioned by the Liberal Democrats which reveals over a quarter (29%) of UK adults have tried and failed to get a face-to-face GP appointment in their local area over the past twelve months.

Embarrassingly for the Government, GP practices are even closing in the Heath Secretary’s own constituency, with a Cambridgeshire practice serving thousands of local people due to close its doors this month.

Tomorrow (Wednesday 29th March), Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey will launch his party’s local election campaign in Hertfordshire, where he will call on the Government to invest in local health services. The South of England is the worst part of the country for GP appointment problems, where over 1 in 3 people tried and failed to secure a GP appointment last year.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to recruit 8,000 more GPs and have set out plans to give patients a legal right to see a GP within 7 days. It would be achieved through increasing training places for GPs, a programme to retain experienced doctors and staff, and launching a recruitment drive to encourage those who’ve left the NHS to return.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

We need a return to proper local health services. The British public pay their fair share of taxes into our NHS, but years of Government mismanagement and neglect has caused a GP shortage crisis, with millions unable to see their local GP when they need to. It is a national scandal that face-to-face GP consultations are now so hard to come by for millions of people. GP practices across the country are shutting their doors due to Government not bothering to recruit enough medics, with Ministers taking local communities and their GPs for granted. It is often rural communities who bear the brunt of GP practice closures. Local health services are the bedrock of villages and towns, which makes these figures deeply concerning. Patients are suffering from years of neglect under this Conservative Government, who have repeatedly broken their promise to recruit more GPs. These out-of-touch Ministers even fail to see that backing our local NHS helps many people get back to work and boosts the economy. Liberal Democrats would guarantee people a right to a GP appointment within one week so people can get the care they deserve. Boosting GP numbers to do this would reduce pressure on our hospitals and paramedics, saving crucial time and money elsewhere in the NHS.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for urgent changes to ban strip searches from being conducted on children in schools, and criticised the Conservative Government’s failure to act since the strip searching of 15-year-old Child Q last year.

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson secured an Urgent Question in the House of Commons this morning on the Children’s Commissioner report revealing that 2,847 children were strip searched between 2018 and mid-2022. Some were as young as eight, 52% of them were without an Appropriate Adult confirmed to be present, and 14 of them were in schools.

In her question to the Safeguarding Minister, Munira Wilson urged the Government to implement the Children’s Commissioner’s recommendations to amend the PACE Codes of Practice to require that an appropriate adult is always present except in the most exceptional circumstances, and to explicitly rule out strip searches in schools.

Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

Parents will rightly be sickened that children as young as eight are being strip searched, some at school, some in public view, and most without an appropriate adult present. The Conservative Government has utterly failed to take this seriously, even after the shocking strip search of a 15-year-old girl last year at school while on her period. The way they have dragged their feet is appalling. Ministers need to step up and act now, before another child is strip searched in such humiliating, traumatising circumstances.

Responding to Therese Coffey saying about Farmers Weekly “I am not going to pretend to read it because I am into information and fact” and then complaining about the editor, Liberal Democrat Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson Tim Farron said: