OfSTED needs urgent reform now – and the Lib Dems should be leading calls for it

The tragic news that Primary headteacher Ruth Perry took her own life after the primary school she led was downgraded from Outstanding to Inadequate after an inspection in November 2022 has shone a spotlight on the schools inspectorate, OfSTED. It has led to calls to review how these high stakes inspections take place and into the aftermath they wreak. It took over a week for the Chief Inspector, Amanda Spielman to publish a rather tin-eared statement outlining sympathy with Mrs Perry, her family and the school but making it very clear that inspections will continue unabated and unchanged. At least they responded – however Inadequately. This much – unless I’ve missed something – cannot be said for those that drive education policy in the major political parties, something I find perplexing. There is no way that the tragic death of someone should be used as a political football and this may lay at the heart of the relative silence of Gillian Keegan, Bridget Phillipson and Munira Wilson, but will it take another suicide or 2 more or 3 more before those in power stop, look and realise that putting their heads in the sand and hoping it goes away isn’t the right response?

I have skin in this particular game. I’m a teacher of nearly 30 years service, working as a mathematics teacher in an 11 to 18 secondary school in central Sheffield. I’ve been through multiple OfSTED inspections over the years, seeing them from the perspective of the classroom teacher to that of senior leadership within a school. Like most teachers I am not afraid to be held accountable for what I do. When I started my career in the mid 1990s there was virtually no accountability. Now we are at the polar opposite – high stakes accountability which can destroy reputations, careers and lives.

For those of you who do not know how inspections happen, let me give you a flavour. A school will “get the call” the morning before the inspection will take place. A normal inspection will then take place over the next two days. This means that, if you are expecting the call (schools are inspected about every 3 to 4 years if they have previously been given good or outstanding ratings) you can exhale and give a huge sigh of relief by mid-day on Wednesday knowing that, for the rest of the week, the call will not happen. Of course the anxiety starts again on Monday of the next week. When the inspection takes place a group of inspectors (the number will be determined by the size and particular characteristics of the school) led my the lead inspector will descend upon the school early the next morning. The lead inspector will already have had a long conversation with the head teacher the previous afternoon discussing their ‘lines of enquiries’ and the subjects they intend to do ‘deep dives’ into. When they arrive they will meet the head, the deputy(s) and other teachers with particular responsibilities and interrogate (I won’t use discuss as, believe me it feels more like an interrogation than a discussion) them about their particular area of responsibility. They will look at safeguarding aspects of the school and if these are in any way of concern, the school will get an inadequate rating whatever the rest of the inspection says. This is what happened to Ms Perry’s school. They will also go into a relatively small number of lessons for about 10 minutes or so at a time and observe to “get a flavour” of the teaching that takes place over the two days. From all this, the inspection team will meet and coordinate their findings (including their own personal biases) and come up with a draft report and grade which will be presented to the headteacher and chair of governors late on the second day. The grade will either be Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement or Inadequate. The lower two grades will trigger other actions which could result (and in the case of an inadequate rating probably will result) in the departure of the headteacher and the school, if it hasn’t already, will be pushed towards being be taken over by an academy chain. The results of the inspection will stay secret until various quality assurance measures happen. The school can challenge inaccuracies and can appeal the grade given but the fact that not one grade has been overturned begs the question “who marks OfSTEDs homework”? The report is then put in the public domain and, by law, has to be made available on the schools website. The whole experience, from start to finish, is incredibly traumatic for all concerned.

“Our aim is to raise standards” and “We help schools understand their strengths and areas for improvement” are two risible quotes from Ms Spielmans response to the current controversy. OfSTED does not improve standards. Because of the high stakes nature of inspections, headteachers and school leaders are trying to do what they think OfSTED want rather than what their students and staff need. These two things are not aligned – in fact in many cases are mutually exclusive.

What could be done differently? Let’s start with the grade. An OfSTED inspection is not a summative assessment like your GCSE or A Level exam. It’s meant to inform strengths and weaknesses to aid improvement. It is formative assessment. Anyone with a modicum of knowledge of current educational research knows that giving a grade alongside such feedback renders the feedback almost useless as all the student (school/parent/media) fixate on is the grade. Parents aren’t stupid so why does OfSTED and the government treat them as such? They have the local knowledge and the gumption to read the report and know what their local school is like without that simplistic but incredibly powerful (and VERY subjective) grade. Ditching the grading system would get rid of the stigma a poor one causes and chasing good/outstanding grades at the cost of morale to your staff and students. It would allow much more focus on the areas for improvement.

The limiting judgement given for safeguarding needs to be refined. The most important aspect of a school inspection isn’t the quality of teaching it is the safeguarding of those who attend the school. Many of the issues that lead to ‘inadequate’ ratings from the safeguarding perspective are not sinister and often bureaucratic in nature and can be sorted easily and quickly with the right guidance and support. Why should a school and it’s leadership carry the stigma of this for the next few years when highlighting the issues and giving a time frame to sort things out (very much like an MOT on your car) and monitoring visits to check this has been done and ongoing could lift this. I’m not excusing the incredibly small number of schools that have serious – and potentially catastrophic safeguarding issues – but the vast majority of could be rectified without the tar and feather approach.

One of the major criticisms of OfSTED is that they are peddling the most recent educational fads, using inspectors that do not understand the context of the school and who arrive with their own personal biases. This and the anxiety caused by waiting for “the call” could be removed by adapting an approach used – very successfully – in the capitals schools in the 2000s. There schools were grouped according to characteristics – similar schools with similar intakes and similar socio-economic backgrounds but often with different outcomes. Collaboration took place to bring under-performing schools up to the levels of those doing well. Challenge and support was offered by those in similar situations. London’s schools went from the basket case to this highest performing region through approaches (and funding) like this. This could be coordinated and quality controlled by a slimmed down regional OfSTED.

These are a few possible ways forward to reform an institution which has lost all credibility in the teaching profession and survives by fear and the agency given to it by politicians too ambivalent to challenge it. The Lib Dems could be leading this push – but where are they?

* Wayne Chadburn is a member of the Liberal Democrats and Penistone Town Council