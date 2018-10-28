Mark Valladares

28 October 2018 – today’s press releases

By | Sun 28th October 2018 - 8:16 pm

Government infrastructure plans lack future proofing

Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson Jenny Randerson has urged the Government to invest in “rail, low emission buses and electric charging points” as reports indicate the Government is set to announce new investment for roads in the Budget.

Jenny Randerson said:

While it is welcome news that the Government will finally set aside much needed investment for our roads, their infrastructure plan lacks any future proofing.

With climate change an ever greater threat, Liberal Democrats demand better. Ministers should be focusing on a model shift away from car use to public transport. That means investment in rail, low emission buses and electric charging points.

Chancellor should work with EU on taxing tech giants

Responding to reports that the Chancellor is considering a tax on tech giants, Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable said:

Tech giants have got away without paying their fair share for too long. That is why I have urged the Chancellor on numerous occasions to introduce a new tax, and he has accepted the argument.

The Chancellor will know the EU has already indicated a new EU-wide agreement is doable. Instead of working in isolation, the Chancellor should be willing to work with our European allies and others around the world. Now is the time to deliver.

Chancellor cannot be allowed to ignore Brexit concerns

Responding to the Chancellor’s refusal on The Andrew Marr show to answer whether the Chequers plan would leave people worse or better off, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Either the Chancellor doesn’t know the answer, which makes him incompetent, or he does and he is choosing to mislead the public. He cannot be allowed to ignore Brexit concerns.

The reality, as spelled out by the OBR, is that Brexit uncertainty is already weakening public finances by £15 billion annually. No matter the Brexit, any Brexit will be a disaster. The Budget has no hope of making a difference.

No-one voted to be poorer. That is why the people must have the final say on Brexit, including the option to remain in the EU.

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 28th Oct - 11:51pm
    @Joe Bourke UK household disposable income (i.e. after deduction of direct taxes like income tax, and Council Tax) is £28,400 for 2018 (ONS figures). If...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 28th Oct - 11:23pm
    We could be about to see in Scotland the same problems that already afflict countries like Germany where the two main parties have been losing...
  • User AvatarPeter Davies 28th Oct - 10:28pm
    The problem that UBI has is that many of its evangelists are unrealistically ambitious for it. It can't replace needs based benefits like Housing Benefit....
  • User AvatarMichael BG 28th Oct - 10:25pm
    Joe, thank you for pointing out my mistake. I meant increasing the Income Tax Personal Allowance by £350 to £12,200.
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 28th Oct - 9:55pm
    What I am about to say will probably only be appreciated by people of a certain age. Sir Vince reminds me of Victor Sylvester, whose...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 28th Oct - 9:28pm
    The policy shifts business rates off tenants and onto landowners. Landowners will have to make a commercial decision as to whether to attempt to pass...