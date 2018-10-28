Lib Dems could double Holyrood seats according to new poll

Well, this looks interesting…

The SNP remain the most popular party in Scotland but Nicola Sturgeon could lose her pro-independence majority at Holyrood in 2021.

https://t.co/Wu4f3fdBUA — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) October 27, 2018

I know, I know, it’s only a poll, but an almost doubling of support for us should encourage Scottish Lib Dems to get campaigning.

The Survation poll for the Daily Record shows what could be on offer for the Scottish Liberal Democrats and should give the party confidence. The findings echo what people are finding on the doorsteps.

For a few fraught years, we were getting a pretty hostile reception. Now people are willing to listen to us again and like what we have to day on independence, on Brexit, on mental health and education. We’ve put a lot of effort into opposing the SNP’s national tests for 5 year olds and have supported parents’ rights to withdraw their children from these tests.

The biggest losers in this are the SNP who stand to lose 11 seats if this were repeated in a Holyrood election. They can’t blame anyone else for the fact that virtually all public services are in a mess after nearly 12 years of SNP government.

The Tories seem stuck, presumably a reflection on what a horlicks they are making of Brexit.

There is, of course, no room for complacency in this. We have a lot of work to do to get ourselves back to the sorts of levels where we could get 16 or 17 MSPs again. But this is encouraging.

It’s partly down to the high profile of MPs like Christine Jardine and Jo Swinson and the relentless enthusiasm of leader Willie Rennie that people are now thinking that we could be the answer again. We need to remind people of the can-do spirit of the years we were in Government in Scotland, delivering on our key election pledges of free personal care and free university tuition. Every time someone in Scotland gets their eyes tested or gets a dental check up on the NHS, they get it for free – another Lib Dem achievement.

There could be a few rollercoasters yet in the polls, so now is the time to get out there and really work hard to get some footholds.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings