28-30 October 2022 – the weekend’s press releases

Lib Dems call for Suella Braverman to hand over texts and emails for future inquiry

The Liberal Democrats have written to the Home Office Permanent Secretary, asking him to facilitate the handover of Suella Braverman’s text messages, WhatsApps, and emails for use in any future inquiry into her misconduct.

Lib Dem Home Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael raised concerns that the embattled Home Secretary could take advantage of a loophole exploited by Boris Johnson during an inquiry into the funding of the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat. The former Prime Minister claimed that he had been unable to hand over important messages because he had changed his phone.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson, Alistair Carmichael said:

We need an independent inquiry with access to all the relevant evidence, to establish the true scale of Suella Braverman’s rule breaking. We saw how Boris Johnson and other Conservative ministers have tried time and again to duck accountability and cover up the truth. Suella Braverman must be required to hand over all relevant evidence now before it is too late. It took less than a day for Rishi Sunak’s government to be mired in the same old Conservative sleaze. His promise of ‘integrity’ was broken within hours of entering Downing Street. If he was serious about integrity he would commit to an independent inquiry now.

Jane Dodds – The Housing Sector in Wales is Broken

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have raised concerns over an “alarming rise” in the number of households rough sleeping in Wales and at risk of homelessness in Wales, citing inaction by the Conservative party on the cost-of-living, as well as poor housing laws from Labour in Wales as contributing factors.

The figures showed a 28% increase in rough sleeping and come after figures last month showed a 27% annual increase in those threatened with homelessness (Section 66) in the year 2021- 22.

Welsh Government figures also show that only 1,232 new homes were built between April and June, 27% less than in the same quarter of 2019.

If this rate was replicated throughout the whole of 2022, 4,928 homes would be completed far below the median estimated annual need of 7,400.

Commenting Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said:

These figures are extremely alarming and point to serious problems with the Welsh housing sector and the wider housing market. A factor in this is almost certainly the skyrocketing inflation we are witnessing right now, with food and energy bills increasing so much it is not surprising that families are struggling to make ends meet. Research from the Bevan Foundation showed that 39% of people in Wales were having to cut back their spending on food. These rapid price rises have caused families to be hit by severe financial instability with poorer households shown to be bearing the brunt. The Conservative Party at Westminster has utterly failed to introduce the level of support needed to prevent this suffering. Instead, they actually made things considerably worse by causing mortgage rates to skyrocket at the hands of their botched mini-budget. But the Welsh Labour Government has not got clean hands in this crisis either. The decision made by Welsh Labour to delay renting reforms in Wales has likely contributed to housing insecurity. Rather than ban no-fault evictions like England and Scotland, Labour has chosen to simply increase the notice period from 2-6 months, with even this limited action being delayed. We also need to see more homes being built and while policies such as increasing taxation on second homes are welcome they are not a silver bullet or a replacement for house building. Labour must urgently come up with a plan in hand with local authorities to beat the housing crisis. With the cost-of-living crisis set to significantly worsen as we get further into to winter, we need strong action from both the Welsh Labour Government and Conservative UK Government urgently because right now too many people are being let down.

COP27: Nadine Dorries as the voice of reason?

Responding to Nadine Dorries’ tweet on COP27, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the Climate Crisis, Wera Hobhouse MP said:

When Nadine Dorries becomes the voice of reason in the Conservatives, you know we’re in trouble. Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet are promising nothing but delays to climate action at a critical point. We must not allow our climate targets to be missed due to this inept Conservative government.

Liz Truss phone hacking story: Urgent investigation needed

The Liberal Democrats have called for an urgent investigation, following a report that Liz Truss’s phone was hacked by Russian agents during the summer’s Conservative leadership campaign but that the details were suppressed by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

These allegations are extremely concerning and raise serious questions for Boris Johnson and those at the heart of this government. We need an urgent independent investigation to uncover the truth. Was Liz Truss’s phone hacked by Russia, was there a news blackout and if so why? If it turns out this information was withheld from the public to protect Liz Truss’s leadership bid, that would be unforgivable. We cannot allow the Conservative Party’s political games to be put ahead of the country’s interests and national security.

Suella Braverman: Government must publish legal advice on detention of asylum seekers

Ignoring legal advice on detention of asylum seekers is both “unethical” and could lead to “colossal waste of taxpayers’ money”

Home Office already paid out £70m in compensation and adverse legal costs last year

The Liberal Democrats have called on the government to publish the legal advice reportedly ignored by Suella Braverman that the government has been illegally detaining thousands of asylum seekers in appalling conditions.

By ignoring the advice, the Home Secretary’s actions could potentially cost taxpayers millions of pounds in legal action.

It comes as research by the Liberal Democrats has found the Home Office paid out £70 million of taxpayers’ money in compensation and adverse legal costs last year, enough to pay for 1,700 more police officers. This includes £25.1m to 768 victims of the Windrush scandal and £12.7m to 572 people who were wrongfully detained in immigration centres.

The analysis also shows that compensation payments by the Home Office have trebled over the past three years, from £13.6 million in 2019-20 to £41.1 million last year.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said: