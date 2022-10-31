Welcome to my day: 31 October 2022 – whatever happened to Grigori Zinoviev, anyway?…

Historians amongst our readers might recall the “Zinoviev letter”, published on 25 October 1924, just four days before the General Election of that year, in which the Daily Mail suggested that the normalisation of UK relations with the Soviet Union under a Labour government would radicalise the British working class and put the Communist Party of Great Britain in a favourable position to pursue a Bolshevik-style revolution. It was, of course, a hoax but did its job, leading to a huge Conservative win and, in the process, the crushing of the Liberals.

The notion that Labour might be the opportunity that the Soviet Union needed was sufficiently credible to allow the hoax to work.

And here we are, nearly one hundred years later, in a situation where the Russian Government has infiltrated a British political party at the highest level. You wouldn’t have predicted that a decade ago, would you? And, whilst there is no suggestion that the Conservative Party is acting for the Putin regime, it is a mystery that Conservative and other right-wing politicians have been so welcoming towards Russian influence.

The receipt of significant sums of money from Russian donors, the welcome mat put down for Russian oligarchs, the willingness to be seen in public with said oligarchs, the appointment of one of their number to the House of Lords, all of these would have been unthinkable for the anti-communist warriors of the Conservative Party in the eighties.

It is, perhaps, a sign of naivety, a willingness to turn a blind eye to the risks in order to ensure that the Party can continue to hold power. Fundraising, especially when you need large amounts to pay for all of that campaigning, tends to cause politicians to overlook the risks in order to keep the money flowing in. And yes, before anyone mentions it, all political parties face that challenge and, sometimes, fail it.

That brings you to governance and security. It turns out that Liz Truss’s personal mobile had been hacked by the Russians, something that wouldn’t be a problem if it hadn’t been used for Government business. I was surprised, because anyone who has signed the Official Secrets Act would know that using non-governmental telecoms for official business is a pretty serious breach of security. And it appears to be a cultural problem, in that Suella Braverman has been found guilty of similar behaviour.

The normal next step would be a government enquiry, led by the Cabinet Secretary, as has been called for by Alistair Carmichael and Layla Moran over the weekend. Unfortunately, the Cabinet Secretary has been accused of covering up the Truss incident, and thus is compromised in turn… again.

Perhaps the Daily Mail could call for a full enquiry into the affair…

In answer to the question posed by the headline, Grigori Zinoviev was executed by firing squad on the morning of 25 August 1936.

