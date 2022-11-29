The Voice

29 November 2022 – the overnight press release

Sunak China speech is remarkably tone deaf

Responding to Rishi Sunak’s speech on China, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Layla Moran said:

In the summer, Sunak talked tough on China – now he’s U-turned at the first possible opportunity. Rowing back on his previous stance is remarkably tone deaf given it comes just days after a British journalist was subject to disturbing treatment at the hands of the Chinese authorities.

The British public will be rightly concerned that the Conservative Government looks set to continue its record of failure when it comes to holding China accountable on everything from Hong Kong to recognition of the genocide of the Uyghurs.

One Comment

  • Helen Dudden 29th Nov '22 - 11:20am

    It was Jeremy Hunt who agreed with the Chinese handling with regard to Covid zero.
    Lock up and cull pets from those infected.

