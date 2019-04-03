3 April 2019 – the overnight press releases

Lib Dems: End short sentences now to fix prisons crisis
Responding to the House of Commons Justice Select Committee’s ‘Prison Population 2022’ report, published today [Weds 3rd April], Liberal Democrat Justice spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said:
Our prisons are in crisis. They are so overcrowded that they are failing at their central purpose: to prevent crime and keep communities safe by rehabilitating offenders.
Even Tory Ministers now accept what the Liberal Democrats and the evidence have been saying for years: short prison sentences actually make people more likely to reoffend. Yet they are still locking up thousands of people for just a few weeks.
The Liberal Democrats demand better. Instead of just talking about ending short sentences, the Government must urgently bring forward legislation to do it.
Our goal must be to transform prisons into places of rehabilitation and recovery, with properly-funded education, training and treatment for prisoners to build a life free from crime.
Govt’s long term NHS plan is unsustainable window dressing
Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has warned there is a worrying level of disparity in financial health and patient experience at a local level across the NHS.
The Public Accounts Committee, of which Layla Moran is a member, has today [3 April] published its report into NHS financial sustainability.
The committee concluded that:
- Overall financial picture masks worrying disparities in performance of individual trusts and CCGs.
- Staff shortages are a major obstacle to NHS financial viability and delivery of its Long Term Plan.
- Still no clarity on future funding for adult social care, capital, public health and education.
Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:
The conclusions made by the Public Accounts Committee are damning. It’s clear that the Government’s long term plan is unsustainable window dressing. Ministers are failing to face down the real issues affecting our NHS. It is time to demand better.
We all know the NHS is under huge strain. The Government must realise that they need to address pressing issues such as staffing shortages of around 100,000 and the ever-rising demand before jumping blindly into long term planning.
