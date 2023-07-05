5 July 2023 – today’s press releases

Ed Davey warns social care “avalanche” threatens to bury NHS as figures reveal hospitals hardest hit by delayed discharges

Ofwat chief exec admits water bills will go up: Time for a proper regulator with teeth

Sunak has “thrown in the towel” one year on after resigning from Johnson government

Ed Davey gives speech to LGA Conference warning of impending catastrophe for NHS unless government fixes social care crisis

New analysis reveals hospitals lost 128,000 bed days in May to delayed discharges, up 40% compared to last year

NHS trusts hardest hit by delayed discharges include Liverpool, Leeds, East Sussex and Surrey

Lib Dem Leader calls for a Carer’s Minimum Wage to fix social care staffing crisis

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey will tomorrow warn that a social care “avalanche” is “threatening to bury the NHS”, in a speech to the Local Government Association’s annual conference.

It comes as new research has revealed the hospitals hardest hit by delayed discharges, with thousands of bed days being lost because medically fit patients are stuck in hospital waiting for care.

The House of Commons Library analysis commissioned by the Liberal Democrats reveals the NHS lost over 128,800 bed days to delayed discharges from hospital in May, up 32% on the same period last year. The vast majority (82%) of bed days lost involved patients who been stuck in hospital for three weeks or more.

The NHS trusts with the highest number of bed days lost to delayed discharges were Liverpool University Hospitals (8,146), East Sussex (4,505), Leeds Teaching Hospitals (4,370), University Hospitals Sussex (4,450) and Frimley in Surrey (3,748).

Delayed discharges take place when medically fit patients are unable to leave hospital, often due to a lack of social care.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the introduction of a Carer’s Minimum Wage, £2 above the minimum wage, to tackle huge shortages in the social care sector. This would help address the staggering 165,000 vacancies in social care, which are leaving far too many patients stranded in hospitals waiting for the care they need.

In his speech at the Local Government Association conference, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey is expected to say:

Social care has been under extreme pressure for years. Now it’s turning into an avalanche, and threatening to bury the NHS. We know that the crisis in the NHS is inextricably linked to the crisis in social care. You can’t fix the NHS without fixing social care. The crisis in social care means that only two in five people are able to leave hospital when they are ready to do so, putting even more pressure on already overstretched hospitals. It’s all connected. And it’s all causing so much pain and distress. There aren’t nearly enough carers. More than one in ten frontline care jobs are unfilled, leaving more than two and a half million people without the care they need. This isn’t a job we can outsource to ChatGPT. We simply have to recruit more carers. But we won’t do it while carers earn less than even the lowest-paid jobs in supermarkets and call centres. We won’t do it unless the Government starts valuing carers properly, and makes sure they are paid properly too. That’s why the Liberal Democrats are calling for a new Carers’ Minimum Wage. A big idea, to start to solve the crisis in social care, and help to solve the crisis in our NHS too.

Responding to the Chief Executive of Ofwat saying on the Today Programme this morning that he expects water companies will increase bills to pay for infrastructure improvements, Liberal Democrat Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron said:

It is pathetic for the so-called regulator to let water firms hike prices, when they’ve handed out millions in dividends and bonuses. Customers shouldn’t be forced to pay to clean up the water companies’ own mess. What is the point of Ofwat when they let profiteering firms get away with this environmental destruction? It’s time ministers got tough on this wild west industry, and set up a proper regulator with real teeth.

The Liberal Democrats have said Rishi Sunak has “thrown in the towel” on tackling Conservative sleaze, one year to the day after he resigned from Boris Johnson’s scandal-hit government.

A year ago today, in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak said that the “public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously,” and these “standards are worth fighting for.”

But since then Sunak has failed to vote on the Privileges Committee report condemning Boris Johnson for misleading Parliament over partygate, refused to block Johnson’s crony’s honours list and now has the worst attendance record at PMQs of any Prime Minister since 1979.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain commented: