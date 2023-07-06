Half a million comments!!

Today we reached an amazing milestone. Since Lib Dem Voice was first started in 2006 we have published 500,000 comments.

Lib Dem Voice was created by Rob Fenwick, and its Founding Editors were Alex Foster and Will Howells. Regular contributors included Mark Pack (whatever became of him?) and Richard Huzzey. Over the years quite a few Lib Dems have been privileged to edit these pages.

Huge thanks go to you, our readers, for engaging with our blog and adding your thoughts to the discussions.

Our 500,000th comment was posted today by Michal Siewniak on this post. He writes:

75 years of the NHS. Wow, what a milestone! The only global service of its kind when it was first set up. It served and treated for decades millions of people. The establishment of the NHS was a model for other countries across the world, which tried to replicate it. The NHS brought together expertise, professionalism and diversity of its incredible talented and dedicated workforce. The NHS needs us now; we need to do everything, despite various challenges, to keep it alive and find a way to ensure that it stays “fit for purpose” and sustainable. easy task? No, but we must give it a go. Too many people rely on it and too many of us will need it now or in the future.

Onwards and upwards!