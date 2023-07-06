The Voice

Half a million comments!!

By | Thu 6th July 2023 - 8:15 am

Today we reached an amazing milestone. Since Lib Dem Voice was first started in 2006 we have published 500,000 comments.

Lib Dem Voice was created by Rob Fenwick, and its Founding Editors were Alex Foster and Will Howells.  Regular contributors included  Mark Pack (whatever became of him?) and Richard Huzzey. Over the years quite a few Lib Dems have been privileged to edit these pages.

Huge thanks go to you, our readers, for engaging with our blog and adding your thoughts to the discussions.

Our 500,000th comment was posted today by Michal Siewniak on this post. He writes:

75 years of the NHS. Wow, what a milestone! The only global service of its kind when it was first set up. It served and treated for decades millions of people. The establishment of the NHS was a model for other countries across the world, which tried to replicate it. The NHS brought together expertise, professionalism and diversity of its incredible talented and dedicated workforce. The NHS needs us now; we need to do everything, despite various challenges, to keep it alive and find a way to ensure that it stays “fit for purpose” and sustainable. easy task? No, but we must give it a go. Too many people rely on it and too many of us will need it now or in the future.

Onwards and upwards!

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Steve Comer
    A good opportunity to remind everyone how the NHS came about, ie. as a result of the 'Beveridge Report' published in November 1942. Over the years there see...
  • Michal Siewniak
    **** 75 years of the NHS. Wow, what a milestone! The only global service of its kind when it was first set up. It served and treated for decades millions of peo...
  • Chris Moore
    I agree with Martin and other posters who point to a distinct liberal ideology as critical for our survival under PR. Martin mentions our intellectual godfa...
  • Keith Legg
    Sometimes reading articles here makes me wonder if some people actually realise that politics and political systems don't just stop at the English border? In...
  • Mel Borthwaite
    Delayed discharge is a huge problem across all the countries of the UK irrespective of the political party in government. My view is that part of the problem is...