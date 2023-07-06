Don’t grow old!

When I was a lot younger I remember older people telling me not to grow old. Thanks to the NHS and better nutrition most of us live longer lives than our grandparents or great grandparents did, but greater age brings more health problems. At 78 I already consume a handful of pills morning and night, and tend to take a lift rather than use the stairs. I have a marked reduction in energy to do normal everyday things and often need a nap during the day. In spite of those constraints I am still actively involved in my local party and I volunteer and engage in creative activities (as well as editing Lib Dem Voice).

Occasionally people make assumptions about me – last year a car salesperson asked me if I knew how to use Google, and my grandson asked me if I knew what RAM is (even though he had one of my books on Computing on his shelves). I don’t think I’ve really come across deliberate ageism as such, but I could quote many cases of unconscious/institutional bias. The latter mainly arise because younger people just can’t imagine what the limitations are as you get older.

I was struck by some of the comments around the proposals to close down ticket offices across the rail network. Some older people struggle with ticket machines – these can be challenging if their eyesight is poor, or they have weak manual dexterity. Others find online booking difficult, if not impossible, especially if they don’t have a smart phone or tablet. Even once online the complications of widely varying pricing and competing train companies can stump some. Most people want to remain independent for as long as possible – and that is good for their mental health – but these challenges push people towards greater dependency on others, or force them to give up travelling by train.

Five people describe the problems in The Guardian. One says:

Increasingly, with age and arthritis, ticket machines and my smartphone are too difficult to use. I sometimes get into a muddle operating a ticket machine, especially if a train is about to arrive. I do have a computer but my fingers don’t work very well any more on the keyboard. During the Covid pandemic I used my camper van but if my local ticket office closes I might end up driving more, which is ridiculous because it costs me more because of the ULEZ (ultra-low emission zone). Not to mention the increase in pollution. Closing ticket offices is yet another example of ageism creeping into society and people like me are feeling more and more marginalised. It makes growing older in this uncaring country unpleasant and scary. This is no country for old people.

We should all be making these points forcibly to train companies.

Older people already have protection from age discrimination in the workplace, but the vast majority of over 70s are not in employment, so it does not help them directly. We need rules that enforce the Government to consider the impact of all legislation on older people.

Back in 2010 the party published its manifesto for older people. That addressed some of the issues but there is plenty of scope for the development of new Lib Dem policy here.

