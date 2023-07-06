6 July 2023 – today’s press releases

Sunak must show some backbone & commit to voting to suspend Pincher

Horizon deal: Refusing to sign up would be “needless act of self-harm”

Layla Moran calls for sanction of Hong Kong officials

Covid inquiry court ruling: Victory for transparency and humiliating defeat for Sunak

Sunak must show some backbone & commit to voting to suspend Pincher

Responding to the news that the House of Commons standards committee has said Chris Pincher should be suspended, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

Chris Pincher adds his name to the long list of disgraced former Conservatives caught up in sleaze and scandal. After missing so many vital votes in Parliament, Rishi Sunak must finally show some backbone and confirm he will vote to suspend Chris Pincher. Sunak promised to govern with integrity, he must vote with it.

Horizon deal: Refusing to sign up would be “needless act of self-harm”

Responding to reports that the UK and EU have reached a draft deal on Horizon Europe but that Rishi Sunak has not yet signed it off, Liberal Democrat Europe Spokesperson Layla Moran MP commented:

Refusing to sign up to research cooperation with Europe would be a senseless act of self-harm. We’ve seen too many false dawns over Horizon Europe, every day that is wasted means more scientists deprived of funding. The Government has trashed our relationship with Europe, put up needless trade barriers and prevented scientists from cooperating on everything from tackling climate change to curing cancer. It’s vital that Rishi Sunak approves this deal as soon as possible – it’s a no brainer.

Layla Moran calls for sanction of Hong Kong officials

In an Urgent Question to the Foreign Secretary, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Layla Moran MP has urged for sanctions on Hong Kong officials involved in the targeting of pro-democracy activists.

The UK is currently yet to sanction anyone implicated in the crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong. The US issued sanctions in 2020 – including against Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Earlier this week, Hong Kong National Security Police issued arrest warrants and bounties against pro-democracy activists living overseas. Three of the activists live in the UK, including Nathan Law.

Layla Moran also called on the Foreign Secretary to meet with the pro-democracy activists who have been targeted.

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

It is beyond time to use sanctions against Hong Kong officials involved in these latest chilling actions. I am staggered that we are yet to sanction a single individual involved in the crackdown on democracy and liberty in Hong Kong. The UK should be leading when it comes to Hong Kong – yet this Government appears content to lag behind our allies. We must send a robust response to these latest threats. Nobody on UK soil should ever feel threatened by another country for standing up for freedom.

Covid inquiry court ruling: Victory for transparency and humiliating defeat for Sunak

Responding to the news the government has lost its legal challenge over handing unredacted messages to the Covid inquiry, Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office Spokesperson Christine Jardine MP commented: