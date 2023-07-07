What does it mean to be a good Chair?

A week or so ago, I had an opportunity to Chair my first Grants Committee meeting. Not a big deal some people would say and I agree; it is not. Having said that, I felt the importance of “doing my part”, which meant being well prepared and ensuring that the meeting is run smoothly (Council Officers were very helpful!)

The role of the Chairperson is actual vital, in any environment or any capacity. In my opinion, this role has a lot of critical components and it requires (some examples):

Good listening skills (a lot of improvement needed here in my case!)

Ability to set out clear instructions

Drive and commitment to empower participants by bringing them into a conversation during various parts of the meeting

“Emotional capacity”/ “behavioural adaptation” to “read the room” in order to help and engage all members of the group/ workshop/ Committee. Often, some meetings that we might attend, can be dominated by one or a small group of individuals

A sense of humour, a bit of energy and passion and knowledge for the subject

Ability to summarise key points and agreeing next steps

Time management

Let’s hope that my reflection will help me (and maybe others?) to get better at creating opportunities for dialogue in all circumstances and that constructive criticism will not put us off from bringing people together. In my view, this approach will help us more effectively to serve our towns, cities and neighbourhood in our various roles and capacities. In order to achieve this, we must always put people first. I know; easier said than done!

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.