Voting reform is vital for a more diverse Parliament

When Sal Brinton and I did the Hungry for Democracy fast last week, we did it to raise awareness of why we need a different voting system for Westminster so that we can get the Parliament we ask for.
Also in our minds was the fact that proportional voting systems give much more potential for a more diverse Parliament. An article on the Electoral Reform Society’s blog this week shows how our First Past the Post system is a barrier to gender equality. Basically, the safest seats are mostly held by men.
When each constituency has just one seat, only one MP can be elected to represent that area. This in itself quells diversity and competition.
Secondly, the majority of seats rarely change hands between different parties. So once an MP is elected to represent a ‘safe seat’ there is little chance of them losing a subsequent election.
Combined with the fact that incumbent MPs are very rarely deselected, it means ‘safe seat’ MPs have unrivalled job security. And, as the new research shows, the longer an MP has held their seat, the more likely they are to be men.
This represents a constant drag on women’s representation – unless there are real structural changes.
A proportional voting system with multi-member seats would end seat blocking by adding much-needed competition: constituencies would be represented by multiple MPs, meaning no one could secure a monopoly on local representation
Sal talks about how, at current rates of progress, her baby granddaughters, two this Summer, will be in their ninth decade before gender equality is achieved.
It’s not a magic bullet for this. In Scotland, we are far from equal, though progress has been made since STV was introduced for Council elections. I went through lists of candidates to work out the gender balance of those standing last year and found the process profoundly depressing. In Dundee there were some wards where there were no female candidates at all. That Council remains one of the least diverse in the country. However, removing the safe seats means that you have a quicker route to improving diversity.
It is hardly surprising that our democracy is in the terrible state that it is in when it doesn’t deliver the Parliament people ask for and that Parliament doesn’t reflect the diversity of the population.
People say we shouldn’t talk about reforming the voting system because it bores people. We need to get better at telling them how much better and fairer our society could be with a fairer voting system.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
It is indeed the case that our democracy is in a terrible way and is in need of electoral reform. Electoral reform is however not sufficient on its own to repair our democracy and must therefore form part of a wider reform package. All of this is of course entirely academic as such reform will never occur under the labour tory domination of our political system unless voters are prepared to adopt an alternative approach such as that described here: https://prybar.co.uk/strategy/
If there is one positive out of Brexit it’s that many voted to take power back from what they thought was an unrepresentative system, one of the negatives being that it was taken back and handed to (as pointed out here) old men in safe seats. The country may be sick of referendums and division caused but there are many ready for a better system.
While this article highlights how unrepresentative it is from a gender divide perspective we should recognise that there are further issues. May was slaughtered for avoiding debates, Brown was slaughtered for ‘poor’ performance but this would suggest only confident public speakers are good leaders – introverts need not apply. It’s not just gender (and race, religion and sexuality, wealth, country of birth….) and those elected are making decisions which are unrepresentative of need, for example the investment in English and welsh rail only improving structure in England. No, it’s not the time to stop talking about voting reform.
Some of us have been banging on about ‘fair votes’ for longer than some of us care to admit. I seem to recall that even Winston Churchill was flirting with it before WW2 (mind you, I could be wrong). ‘Kevin’ may be right that it’s not quite the holy grail; but it’s not far off.
HOWEVER the only time we have actually had a chance to change the voting system for our general elections (albeit with a system that wasn’t really proportional at all but was a step in the right direction) WE BLEW IT! Will we ever get another chance? Who knows?
As Caron says, PR is hardly a very sexy topic. I can imagine eyes glazing over if some of the learned LDV contributors were let loose on the subject to Joe Public. You need to get away from the academic and keep it simple.
As a former County Councillor I often got invited into the two Comptehensives in my ‘patch’, especially at the time of a General Elections, which until recently tended to coincide with County Council Elections, usually, but not exclusively, to talk to Sixth Formers. When the subject turned to how we vote, as a former teacher at one of the schools myself I once tried the following ‘visual aid’.
I asked for ten volunteers to come to the front of the class, stand in a line and this is what I said (more or less):
“These ten friends are going out for a meal. Three of them want to go to MacDonalds, two of them want to go to Pizza Hut, two fancy a Chinese, one favours an Indian, one Nando’s and one a Fish and Chips restaurant. So, where did they go?”
Some students suggested MacDonalds; but, when I pointed out that the other seven would not be happy; but would probably go along with it, many of them seemed to understand what I was getting at.
“Now”, I said, “that’s a bit like how we vote in this country. Currently it’s the largest minority who get what they want. If those ten friends had each been asked to give a second or third choice, we might have come up with a result with which the majority would have been happier.”
Now I know the method isn’t foolproof, in fact, some of you will undoubtedly be able to pick it to pieces; but the current way the advocates of PR go about their business isn’t getting us very far, is it? Any alternative suggestions?
It is also worth noting that most forms of PR that are regularly discussed are arguably overly complex, and their complexity actually reduces their democratic effectiveness. The system of PR discussed here is far simpler and more democratic: https://prybar.co.uk/reforms/electoral-reform/
By the way, John Cleese produced a classic PPB for the SDP on the subject of PR back in the 1980s. I think you can still get it on YouTube. It ended with him saying something like “People say it’s too complicated. Well, if you can’t count up to five, you might have a problems.” I could also anger the PC brigade by saying that if the Irish can handle STV why can’t we?!