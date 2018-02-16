The Voice

Campbell and Davey: Three things May must say in Munich

By | Fri 16th February 2018 - 10:30 pm

The Liberal Democrats set out what they want Theresa May to say this weekend in order to secure a safe future for the UK in the face of Brexit.

There always seems to be three things on any Lib Dem action plan on any leaflet you might care to mention so it’s no surprise that the party has set out three things that we want her to include in her speech if she truly wants to reassure European allies that the UK remains committed to the security of Europe.

The three commitments that the Prime Minister must make are:

  1. Confirm the UK’s continued adherence to the Charter for Fundamental Rights.
  2. Soften her stance on European Court of Justice jurisdiction to ensure the UK maintains access to vital crime fighting tools.
  3. Reaffirm our commitment to international institutions including NATO, the EU and the UN.

Ahead of the speech, Menzies Campbell, Liberal Democrat Defence spokesperson, said:

This government have shown nothing but weakness, disunity and ambivalence in their approach to Brexit. To continue on this path will jeopardise our future security and increase risks to the people of Britain.

We have a strong history of working closely with our friends and allies for our common security. It would be foolish to distance ourselves from that legacy.

Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson, said:

To guarantee the security of the British people, Theresa May needs to start making some cast iron commitments. She could return from Munich either as an iron lady or as a tinpot PM.

As Home Secretary, Theresa May understood the importance of Europol and tools like the European Arrest Warrant, but now she seems willing to risk Britain’s safety and security just to cling on to power.

When she speaks in Munich it must be the security interests of the British people she prioritises and not her own party or premiership.

