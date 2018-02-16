Vince Cable wishes you a Happy New Year!

Embed from Getty Images

Vince Cable says:

I would like to wish a Happy New Year to our friends and members of the Chinese community in the UK and to all who celebrate Lunar New Year during this time of year. May it be a time of great joy and celebration with family and friends.

The Chinese community have long established roots in the UK, whether coming from Hong Kong, South East Asia or from the People’s Republic of China. Your contributions enrich the cultural life of all Britons, enhance our professions and bolster our economy.

It is said that those born during the Year of the Dog are loyal and honest, and are always ready to help those in need. By upholding these values, I believe we can work together to create a society that benefits everyone, whatever their walk in life. And as leader of the Liberal Democrats I am committed to helping balance the needs of our people with ensuring Britain has a positive role to play in Europe and the rest of the world.

It is very encouraging that trade and investments between UK and China have been growing year on year, creating more jobs and benefitting both our economies. I hope that our two countries will also continue to cooperate on important global issues such as healthcare, the environment, peace and security.

As we greet the New Year together, may I wish everyone a joyful festive season, a happy, healthy and prosperous year in 2018!

“Xin Nian Kuai Le! Gong Hey Fat Choy!”