No love lost on the road to Brexit

By | Fri 16th February 2018 - 11:55 am

Vince’s Valentine’s Day column for Times Red Box contrasted the consistency of the Liberal Democrats on Brexit with the split Labour and Conservative parties. He said that our party was “open to refugees.”

For some MPs, I do anticipate that the myopia of the Labour and Conservative parties could drive them away from their folds. Liberal Democrats, unsurprisingly, have a liberal policy on refugees and will welcome with open arms and an open mind anyone from a different political tradition who wants to join our party. However, many aghast rebels will retain old tribal loyalties but nonetheless choose to vote with the Liberal Democrats on Brexit issues. I welcome that too.

Beyond Westminster, we need an effort in the country to mobilise public opinion on three key points: firstly, that Brexit is not inevitable; secondly, that the best and only democratic way to stop Brexit is through a vote on the final deal; and finally, that the Government’s deal will not be better than staying in the EU. It is in this respect that Liberal Democrats are critical. None of the many groupings springing up to take on the pro-European mantle have what we can bring to the table: a young, enthused membership of 100,000 troops to campaign on the ground.

I anticipate continuing strength in our numbers. For my own part, I now think we may have reached ‘peak Corbyn’, with his fans beginning a journey from adulation, to confusion, to disillusionment. On the big issue of the day, Jeremy simply isn’t on the side of his young supporters, nor of the vast majority of his parliamentary party. Only the Liberal Democrats have been consistent and united in our pro-Remain stance, and in our determination that the people should have a choice between accepting the final Brexit outcome or an exit from Brexit.

You can read the whole article here (£)

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

