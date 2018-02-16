Beyond the European Union: Inequality in British society is the biggest Issue that we face

I am a solid “Remainer,” believing that the United Kingdom is better off inside the European Union, particularly in terms of the economy but also because of the standards which the EU upholds in terms of consumer protection, human rights, commitment to protecting the environment and assuring our security.

In fact, I would like to push towards a more equal society in Britain – an idea which seems to escape the majority of the right wing and, unbelievably, some of the extreme left wing as well.

Although I am not an economist, it appears fairly obvious to me that the increasing gap in inequality in the UK has to do with asset appreciation more than any other factor but I am also fairly certain that the Conservative Government does nothing to curb it. I appreciate that we need entrepreneurs and, in particular, small and medium businesses to both improve individual aspirations as well as to increase the overall wealth of our society. Notwithstanding the excellent work of some charities, I am aware that public services run by local authorities are vital to ensure that everybody has access to support.

Here are some areas which I think need improvement: Our pre and post-natal maternity services need to be bolstered with free parenting support for anyone who would like it. Our educational system needs to ensure that all children receive a good quality education and further education in apprenticeships, technical or arts college, or university. Our National Health Service needs to be solid with additional funding and intelligent use of private contractors and both qualified and unqualified staff. Our roads and infrastructure need to be maintained to a proper standard so that they are safe for pedestrians, cyclists and cars. We need creative, affordable and social housing AND we need to ensure equal access for everybody wherever possible.

The government must stop handing over contracts to preferred providers in a way which only adds to their coffers and puts themselves and the public at risk. There should be a balance in private business so that not only are top executives and shareholders but ALL stakeholders considered – including customers, employees and the local community. I would extend this to charities and other organisations as well.

We need to take a good hard look at our system and our legal structures. When Theresa May was campaigning prior to the election in 2015, she vowed to ensure that the highest wage in a corporation was no more than 7 times that of the lowest wage. This seemed to be brushed aside as the Rees Moggs and Boris Johnsons of the party gained power.

Yes, taxpayers want value for money but they also want to live in a community which provides for everyone, not just a select few who have the ability to pay for their services. People cannot just be fobbed off with a benefit and told to buy their own services. We are better than that. We are not ruled by the almighty pound sterling. We want a functioning and thriving society.

* Gillian Douglass is a member of Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrats