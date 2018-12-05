5th December 2018

Todays Press releases (so far):

Govt plan to trap Britain on a never-ending Brexit hamster wheel

Brexit TV debate

Three defeats for the government yesterday and the truth about legal advice given, which adds to how the Brexit deal is unraveling. Labour has effectively pulled out of the debate with the BBC. Below are the communiqué received today from the party…

Responding to the full release of the Attorney General’s Brexit legal advice, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“These legal papers confirm that the deal will mean years of uncertainty and never-ending negotiations, highlighting the awful mess the Conservatives Government have made out of Brexit. “Nobody voted for Britain to be trapped in a Brexit hamster wheel, constantly haggling with close partners on trade as the country gets poorer. “The case is becoming clearer day by day that the best way to secure our future is through a People’s Vote, with an option to remain in the EU.” ENDS

Such a debate is clearly highly unsatisfactory and will reveal almost nothing about the alternative options before the country. The principal alternative to the withdrawal agreement is for the UK to remain as a full and influential member of the European Union.

All the evidence suggests that there is now a majority in the country for doing so, and a substantial majority for a People’s Vote. Yet neither Jeremy Corbyn nor Theresa May supports this route.

ENDS

