Tahir Maher

5th December 2018

By | Wed 5th December 2018 - 3:00 pm

Todays Press releases (so far):

  • Govt plan to trap Britain on a never-ending Brexit hamster wheel
  • Brexit TV debate

Three defeats for the government yesterday and the truth about legal advice given, which adds to how the Brexit deal is unraveling. Labour has effectively pulled out of the debate with the BBC. Below are the communiqué received today from the party…

  

Govt plan to trap Britain on a never-ending Brexit hamster wheel

Responding to the full release of the Attorney General’s Brexit legal advice, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“These legal papers confirm that the deal will mean years of uncertainty and never-ending negotiations, highlighting the awful mess the Conservatives Government have made out of Brexit.

“Nobody voted for Britain to be trapped in a Brexit hamster wheel, constantly haggling with close partners on trade as the country gets poorer.

“The case is becoming clearer day by day that the best way to secure our future is through a People’s Vote, with an option to remain in the EU.”

ENDS

 

Brexit TV debate

Such a debate is clearly highly unsatisfactory and will reveal almost nothing about the alternative options before the country.  The principal alternative to the withdrawal agreement is for the UK to remain as a full and influential member of the European Union.

All the evidence suggests that there is now a majority in the country for doing so, and a substantial majority for a People’s Vote. Yet neither Jeremy Corbyn nor Theresa May supports this route.

ENDS

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMike Read 5th Dec - 2:42pm
    Not sure how accurate these LE share of vote projections are since the facts tell us that LE2018 were much more successful than LE2017. In...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 5th Dec - 2:39pm
    Sorry, I forgot the link - http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2011/14/section/2
  • User AvatarMichael BG 5th Dec - 2:38pm
    Tahir Mahir and Richard Church , The relevant section of the Act is: “2 Early parliamentary general elections … (3) An early parliamentary general election...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 5th Dec - 2:33pm
    Thanks for those kind words Lorenzo.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 5th Dec - 2:17pm
    Well I'm sorry your level of understanding doesn't run to why Jayne and I tell the party we have supported (sixty years in may case)...
  • User AvatarSandra Hammett 5th Dec - 1:42pm
    Mick and David are right about what SHOULD be the Lib Dem priorities. Though the feeling in my gut says that the May plan will...