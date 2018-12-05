COMPETITION: WHY BE A LIBERAL DEMOCRAT

As a party with a long history we embrace the principles of Liberalism and since the merger with the SDP those of social democrats as well.

Outsiders often lazily describe the party as having liberal and social democratic wings.

The reality, of course, is a lot more complicated.

Internal pressure groups like the Social Liberal Forum and Liberal Reform represent different strands of thought within the party, but they are not disciplined organised groups.

Amongst our MPs, it has been a practice to align individuals regarding their attitude to the ground-breaking Orange Book.

If you are one of those who wrote for that particular publication, you will almost certainly find yourself described as an economic liberal.

Again, that is far too simplistic.

Charles Kennedy wrote the forward to that publication, and Vince Cable was one of the contributors.

Both come from the social democrat tradition.

Even Nick Clegg often seen as Mr Orange Book himself was keen during the coalition years to argue that the state wasn’t shrinking as a result of government policies.

The critical thing about the Liberal Democrats is that we are Britain’s only liberal party.

Our competitor’s Tory, Labour and Greens, are all authoritarians in one form or another.

We may disagree about the role government should play in areas like the economy, but we are all united in our defence of civil liberties.

For example, It was Liberal Democrats who stood alone in opposition to the introduction of compulsory ID cards.

Our commitment to grassroots democracy is also unique with our long-held belief in community politics.

We are the only party who regularly interacts with the electorate, through surveys, meetings and doorstep conversations.

Working all year round not just at election time.

When it comes to liberalism, we are the undisputed champions.

Don’t get me wrong the internal pressure groups and heated debates we have on policy are our lifeblood.

However, when it comes to facing the voters, we unite as one voice promoting our precious values to the people.

As the legendary Jo Grimond once put it ‘Marching To The Sound Of Gunfire!’

So why are we, Liberal Democrats?

Well because however we have come to the party being part of our liberal family is a truly uplifting experience.

Something you won’t find anywhere else.

* David Warren worked in Royal Mail for more than 25 years. He is now a freelance business consultant specialising in this area and a liberal.