Why good statues of slaves must replace the bad

Statues, as David Olusoga reminds us, are but a distraction from the real issues of race inequality, we as a nation and as a party must change.

But, but, but… They remain a very visual presence in places where people congregate. As an insular Londoner, I have been well aware of the long and principled campaign to remove the bronze Colson, the man who branded his properties on their chests.

How, then can any Liberal Democrat want to continue celebrating such ogres?

Reasons for removing or pulling down statues of slave traders and owners vary greatly. Some deserve a dunking, like Colson. Others, displayed in places of leaning with full histories attached, as history is should represent the truth, whole and inclusive.

But we as Liberals should be seeking something more positive than this. We must recognise the role slaves played in creating our rich, white man’s economy.

Reparation is long overdue, but will takes decades to agree who should get it and how much. But no less than the estimated £16 billion paid to slave owners by most of us.

However, there is a quick and cheap way of marking the suffering and sacrifices of slaves. Every public memorial to slavers should be replaced with statues of black slaves.

Our capital city must give a lead, by filling the empty plinth in Trafalgar Square by what I would like to see there: a large statue of an Unknown Sale, clad in chains. Every Londoner and every visitor would be reminded both of Britain’s past role In slavery — and of our guilt and contrition.

These qualities should be replicated in major centres, with local people, sculptors, artists deciding what is most effective for them.

Hopefully, it would remind us all of our enormous debt and what we all owe. Moreover, help ensure that all black citizens are treated equally: in housing, employment, education, the arts, sport and entertainment. Plus, of course, fair treatment by the government, especially the institutionally racist Home Office.

* Jonathan Hunt is President of Camberwell & Peckham local party and chair of the Southwark Co-ordinating Committee. He is an elected Life Member of the NUJ, and a former parliamentary candidate.