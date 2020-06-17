Jonathan Hunt

Why good statues of slaves must replace the bad

By | Wed 17th June 2020 - 12:00 pm

Statues, as David Olusoga reminds us, are but a distraction from the real issues of race inequality, we as a nation and as a party must change.

But, but, but… They remain a very visual presence in places where people congregate. As an insular Londoner, I have been well aware of the long and principled campaign to remove the bronze Colson, the man who branded his properties on their chests.

How, then can any Liberal Democrat want to continue celebrating such ogres?

Reasons for removing or pulling down statues of slave traders and owners vary greatly. Some deserve a dunking, like Colson. Others, displayed in places of leaning with full histories attached, as history is should represent the truth, whole and inclusive.

But we as Liberals should be seeking something more positive than this. We must recognise the role slaves played in creating our rich, white man’s economy.

Reparation is long overdue, but will takes decades to agree who should get it and how much. But no less than the estimated £16 billion paid to slave owners by most of us.

However, there is a quick and cheap way of marking the suffering and sacrifices of slaves. Every public memorial to slavers should be replaced with statues of black slaves.

Our capital city must give a lead, by filling the empty plinth in Trafalgar Square by what I would like to see there: a large statue of an Unknown Sale, clad in chains. Every Londoner and every visitor would be reminded both of Britain’s past role In slavery — and of our guilt and contrition.
.
These qualities should be replicated in major centres, with local people, sculptors, artists deciding what is most effective for them.

Hopefully, it would remind us all of our enormous debt and what we all owe. Moreover, help ensure that all black citizens are treated equally: in housing, employment, education, the arts, sport and entertainment. Plus, of course, fair treatment by the government, especially the institutionally racist Home Office.

(Jonathan Hunt was for eight years secretary or principal officer of EMLD, and ant-racism campaigner. candidate in several seats. )

* Jonathan Hunt is President of Camberwell & Peckham local party and chair of the Southwark Co-ordinating Committee. He is an elected Life Member of the NUJ, and a former parliamentary candidate.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 17th Jun - 12:24pm
    The benefit of the coalition for LibDems is it represents real-world experience of what taking responsibility for national government actually means. Something the former Liberal...
  • User AvatarDavid Craddock 17th Jun - 12:11pm
    The Lib Dems stand up for local politics and local people. We are different to the Tories and Labour in that regards as they are...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 17th Jun - 12:03pm
    Lighthouse informs me that my constituency, Congleton has 10 under 18 members, 4 under 18 supporters, 8 YL members and 0 YL supporters. Our regions...
  • User AvatarAndrew Ducker 17th Jun - 11:58am
    The only way to draw a line under the Coalition is to say you'll never have one again. That's the reason why the Coalition is...
  • User AvatarPaul Holmes 17th Jun - 11:58am
    It took Labour 18 years to recover after 1979 and the Conservatives 13 years before they could get back into Government (via Coalition) and 18...
  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 17th Jun - 11:53am
    theakes - I was almost with you until you used the word Progressives, one of those words which means very different things to different people....