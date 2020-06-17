The Greatest Story Never Told

As we enter the start of the Liberal Democrat leadership contest, we confront the question again of what direction the new leader will take the party. We ask, what will be their platform? Their vision? Who are we going to appeal to? What issues are we going to champion? What is the policy that will reverse our fortunes?

With the quick turnover of leaders since the resignation of Nick Clegg, we have never come up with any lasting answers to the big questions, and that’s because we are missing the point. Our biggest failing is thinking that we are missing one great policy that will overturn centuries of two-party rule, or that by opposing everything an awful Tory government is doing we can somehow break through electorally. Policies change from election to election and do not last, and by opposing everything, no one knows what you positively stand for.

I will grant you that the party has gained some success in opposing the government or being anti things. The Iraq war, under the leadership of Charles Kennedy, or the opposition to Brexit to name a couple of these. Yet, after entering government in the Coalition in 2010, and as sentiment fades from single issues, opposing them does bring enough support. But this action never built up a strong enough vote that could last through many elections and issues.

Tony Blair notes in this autobiography that the Labour party have a base level of support in the 25-30% range of people who will vote Labour no matter what. The Liberal Democrats do not currently have such a group that can help prevent election wipe out or be the basis upon which to build a broader coalition of voters to win more seats.

We should never understate how differently the general public consumes and react to political messaging, and never assume that they are as interested or have as much time to be engaged with it. Most people will struggle to tell you what the Liberal Democrats stand for. Perhaps they know we are anti-Brexit or may like a past leader, but nothing fundamental to our values or beyond oppositionist stances.

In the collective consciousness of the general public, there is a sense of where the two main parties sit. The Conservatives are the business backing managers of the economy that run things efficiently and protect our institutions, are tough, low taxes, and will back aspirational people. The Labour party have become synonymous with the NHS, with welfare and social justice, higher tax but higher care. You are never going to beat that without people knowing what the alternative is for!

There’s a wealth of examples from our history from Lloyd George steering us through the First World War, Lord Beveridge and the NHS, or the Same-Sex Couples Act of 2013. Therein lies the start to our story, combine it with our values of liberty, community, empowerment, environmentalism, equality, and internationalism, and you have your narrative framework. This must be something simpler and more identifiable than the long-winded and wordy start to our constitution. From this, our policy choices and positions should be obvious.

The liberal history of Britain is the greatest story never told, and it’s about time the public knew it.

* Chris Hudson is a party member in Southwark, former Chair of Southwark, and co-founder of Liberal Pitch