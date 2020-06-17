With this leadership election, let’s draw a line under the Coalition forever

As a Liberal Democrat candidate at the last General Election, I found myself working out answers to the inevitable questions which I knew would come about the Coalition Government. The questions that all Liberal Democrats have had to contend with in debates, on doorsteps and across the media since the Clegg-Cameron press conference in the Downing Street Rose Garden in 2010.

I write this as someone who broadly supported the Coalition, while not being blind to its faults. I worked as an intern for a Lib Dem MP during the middle of the Coalition, and I was inspired to sign up as a Party member by Nick Clegg’s resignation speech; an act which came not out of any pleasure at his standing down, but out of the realisation that the Lib Dems’ electoral failure was leaving a gaping hole in British politics.

Since then my view of the Coalition has been mainly that I think we did some good things, that many Lib Dems can be proud of. However, rightly or wrongly, we have not been judged kindly for this period, and I believe that it is time to move on. Rather than continually look back at the past, it is time to take the present by two hands and look to the future. This is not a judgement on what happened during the Coalition; it is a rallying cry for us all to move forward together.

Sat in a small radio studio in East London on a cold November night, I was asked to justify the Liberal Democrats’ record in office. I said that while I would not be the first Liberal Democrat to admit that we could have done things differently during the Coalition Government, I pointed out that at the time the Coalition agreement was forged, I was 15 years old, still at school and that I had little involvement and certainly no influence over decisions that were made. This may sound like a cop-out to some or an ashamed disassociation to others, but few in our party today can or should take ownership over these decisions, whether they were right or wrong. I also said that I am not in politics to spend time dwelling on the past but to influence decisions that will shape our future.

Indeed, many of the architects of the Coalition agreement have long left politics, and since the 2015 General Election, the Liberal Democrats have transformed dramatically. The party now contains more members who have joined since 2015 than were in it before, only 3 of our MPs were Members of Parliament during the Coalition and in terms of issues and challenges, the world had moved on dramatically. So why haven’t we?

For too long, the Coalition Government has been used by the left as a political stick to beat the Lib Dems with, but we ourselves are guilty of introspection. By 2024 and the next General Election, the party’s role in a Coalition Government which began in 2010 will have little bearing on the decisions of voters, so we must refresh the narrative. People across Britain need us now more than ever, to step up and fight for the values of equality, fairness and openness. There is no time to rest on our laurels.

With this leadership election comes a new chapter for our renewed party, bolstered by a large number of new members and rejuvenated by its new MPs. It’s time we started to shape our future and draw a line under our past. So whoever you support and whatever your views, with this leadership election, it’s time to draw a line under the Coalition forever.

* Mark Johnson is a party member in Camden and was a Parliamentary Candidate in the 2019 General Election.