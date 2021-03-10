Keith Sharp

Wendy Chamberlain MP becomes LDER President

By | Wed 10th March 2021 - 12:00 pm

Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform have a new President – Wendy Chamberlain, our MP for North East Fife.

Since entering Parliament in 2019, Wendy has made her mark as an articulate, vivid advocate of electoral reform. Through most of 2020, as our Political and Constitutional Reform front bench spokesperson, she led the campaign both inside and outside Parliament. Last June, she initiated an adjournment debate on the need for reform. In August, she urged party members to join a Make Votes Matter (MVM) nationwide ‘virtual’ Action Day, which saw hundreds of Liberal Democrats get involved.

A strong believer in linking reform to improving peoples’ everyday lives, also last June, Wendy spoke alongside Klina Jordan of MVM at a Green Liberal Democrats’ conference session on Electoral Reform and the Environment. In September, she led LDER’s virtual fringe meeting, along with the Electoral Reform Society, Make Votes Matter and Unite to Reform.

Our Parliamentary Chief Whip and Work and Pensions spokesperson, Wendy, has maintained her commitment to electoral reform. In February, she became a Vice-Chair of the newly-formed All-Party Parliamentary Group on Electoral Reform. (Alistair Carmichael, Wera Hobhouse and Lord Paul Tyler are also APPG members). Wendy is also a member of the APPG on Deliberative Democracy.

Wendy said:

In an era of increasing identity politics, the place has increasing importance to many. With Covid-19, however, the straining of centralised decision making at Westminster, and better recognition of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, could mean electoral reform’s time has come. It’s increasingly clear that the fundamental change required to ensure the future of the UK and a representative democracy starts with electoral reform.

Wendy has already agreed to host a virtual meeting on Zoom for all LDER members and supporters, setting our the goals as she sees them and, of course, taking questions and comments. LDER will announce details soon.

LDER is the party affiliate body for electoral reform. Its role includes informing and motivating party members to campaign for reform, often on a cross-party basis such as with Make Votes Matter, and ensuring electoral – and wider constitutional – reform stays high on the party’s agenda for progressive change. There’s more at lder.org; on Facebook – LibDemsForElectoralReform; and Twitter – @LibDem4ER

* Keith Sharp is the Secretary of Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform

  • Brad Barrows 10th Mar '21 - 12:46pm

    It saddens me to say that the Liberal Democrats had the opportunity to achieve electoral reform after the 2010 election and failed to take it. Instead of holding out for meaningful change, the party agreed to back the Conservatives taking power on nothing more than securing a referendum on Alternative Vote – not even a system that produces proportional election results. It is clear that no party that can win power under the existing voting system will be willing to change the system – we must therefore hope that a future election will lead to a hung parliament where a major party may concede electoral reform to gain power. Truth is, it is more likely that the SNP will find itself in that powerful position than the Liberal Democrats, and their price will be securing an independence referendum rather than electoral reform.

