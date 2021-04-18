Remembering Jonathan Fryer

It’s just over 3 weeks since Ed Fordham told us in a typically empathetic and eloquent post that well known LIb Dem internationalist, broadcaster and blogger Jonathan Fryer had been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Ed wrote:

In 2006 Jonathan and I didn’t win the ward of Hampstead Town in Camden for the Liberal Democrats. We failed in that short term objective but that campaign saw the Liberal Democrats emerge as the largest party on the Council and for the first time ever we led the Council under Cllr Keith Moffitt. Camden Liberal Democrats under the tutelage of Cllr Flick Rea had mastered politics and sociability. This was the principle of an army marches on its belly and under the organisation of Janet Grauberg, Louise Malin and others we fed and watered our army through a dazzling array of discussion and events. Jonathan, himself living in Bow for much of the time, was always present. I quizzed him on why he always attended: “grassroots politics” was his simple and, for me, utterly compelling answer. A Quaker and European, a writer and traveller, homosexual and a campaigner Jonathan understood that you must be there and he always was. Jonathan is still with us but he has posted his farewell. It is perhaps the most compelling and shocking Facebook message from any friend I have ever read. He captured his own bravery, his radical soul and his clarity of thought.

Sadly, on Friday, we heard that Jonathan had died. His friend Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett posted a photo of the two of them in the grounds of the hospice, taken on Easter Sunday. Jonathan was drinking a Campari Negroni. It’s so sad to lose someone who was such a powerful liberal voice who was so well thought of here and across the world.

When he announced on Facebook that he was dying, it was so shocking, but at the same time it felt like he was giving us the enormous privilege of saying goodbye to him that we so often don’t get.

Here are some of the tributes posted on Twitter which show how much he was loved in and beyond the liberal world.

Sad news, that our dear friend Jonathan Fryer, passed away peacefully today after a short illness. He leaves behind a huge legacy of work on international affairs & a successful academic & broadcasting career. Cared for beautifully by @Juvelad RIP @jonathanfryer pic.twitter.com/A9PCP9uwLZ — Baroness Hussein-Ece (@meralhece) April 16, 2021

Such sad news about @JonathanFryer. A strong liberal voice in London, in Europe and around the world. A deeply caring and kind man. Rest peacefully, Jonathan. My thoughts are with his friends and family. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) April 16, 2021

Very sad to hear that Jonathan Fryer has died. I worked with him in the @ALCS_UK board and always found him to be a hardworking and dedicated director, and a lovely man. He’ll be missed! — Tony Bradman (@tbradman) April 17, 2021

Very sad news about @jonathanfryer. He was a highly respected broadcaster and a committed Liberal for 3 or more decades. We will miss his warm personality, expertise and willingness to fight election after election (with little or no reward). — Tom Brake (@thomasbrake) April 17, 2021

I’m very sorry to hear this. He was a great man, a kind man, and a thoughtful advocate for change to the end. I am pleased to have known him, however briefly. — Seb Dance 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) April 17, 2021

I am very sorry to hear about the death of Jonathan Fryer. I worked with Jonathan on the @EnglishPEN Writers in Prison Committee and on the @ALCS_UK board. A fine journalist, a thoughtful man and a committed internationalist. — Joan Smith (@polblonde) April 17, 2021

So very sad to learn of the passing of Jonathan Fryer. He was a great internationalist, writer, and an active and passionate liberal voice for the UK @LibDems within the @ALDEParty family and the @liberalinternat British Group. He will be sadly missed. RIP — Hans van Baalen (@hansvanbaalen) April 17, 2021

The President of Liberal International took time to pay tribute:

My deepest condolences to all #liberals for the passing away of a great liberal @LibIntBg chair, & long-standing @LibDems internationalist, Jonathan Fryer today

He we live in our memories through His work for the betterment of #liberalism pic.twitter.com/yixjl6oYF9 — Hakima El Haité (@HakimaElHaite) April 17, 2021

Our dear friend @JonathanFryer will be missed by all @LondonLibDems. A committed pro-European and liberal, I will always hold fond memories of campaigning with him. Rest in peace, Jonathan. — Luisa Porritt (@LuisaPorritt) April 16, 2021

We are deeply saddened that @JonathanFryer passed away today . He was a board member of the Global Diplomatic Forum from 2016- 2018. A fantastic professional and a wonderful person dedicated to so many causes. May he rest in peace dear friend. pic.twitter.com/zMwxRlE1tJ — Diplomatic Forum (@DiplomaticForum) April 16, 2021

We send our love and support to Jonathan’s friends and family.

