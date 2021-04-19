Mark Valladares

A European Super League – do politicians need to step in?

By | Mon 19th April 2021 - 9:18 am

The breaking news that a group of the most prestigious football clubs across Europe (in reality, Western Europe) are expected to announce the formation of an elite league has triggered widespread reaction across the British (actually, make that English) political spectrum. As Ed Davey put it;

Indeed, all three Party leaders have publicly condemned the proposal.

As a Luton Town supporter, the idea of a European Super League is something that happens to someone else, but, in truth, this is an idea that has been floating around for a long time. The biggest clubs have long ago ceased to be anything other than commercial enterprises or toys for the astonishingly wealthy, with global support bases. The Premier League has been incredibly successful in extending its reach across the globe – kids in Chelsea shirts in Vanuatu or Arsenal shirts in the back streets of Lima, the Manchester United cafe in Mumbai, official airlines, banking partners and merchandise beyond comprehension.

They’re privately owned corporate behemoths, worth billions (Manchester United are currently valued at approximately £2 billion), so have the interests of their owners and shareholders at heart, not necessarily their local supporters. So what role can government have in influencing clubs to stay out of an elite league without promotion or relegation?

I’d suggest that the answer is none, other than to create/maintain a legal framework that protects other teams. Because, if you support Lincoln City, or Forest Green Rovers, or even my beloved Hatters, just to name but three, there are some risks. The loss of income from the occasional cup tie against one of the bigger teams, or the dream of your club playing at Anfield, Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge, those will hurt, but given that most teams at the lower levels rely on a relatively small budget, supplemented by the occasional sale of better players to bigger clubs, it will have less effect than you might fear. Elite clubs will still need to recruit players from somewhere, and find places for their surplus players to gain match practice.

It’s the likes of Leicester City, or Aston Villa, or Fulham, the teams that spend what feels like huge sums to compete with the Big Six, that are most at risk. The inevitable decline in television revenues if an elite league takes off will oblige such teams to find other ways of raising revenue or accept that a Premier League shorn of its biggest draws will not need to purchase such expensive players in order to achieve success.

There may even be some advantages for what might be described as mid-level clubs. The financial gap between the Premier League and the Championship is already vast, with Championship clubs risking bankruptcy on a throw of the dice to get promoted back to the “promised land”. Clubs like Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town have run up vast debts chasing the rainbow but, even if they succeed, the prospects of even medium-term survival are often slim. A more sustainable financial model would probably make English football more competitive and thus entertaining.

Perhaps it would be simpler to leave it to the fans. After all, if they lose interest in watching Arsenal play Barcelona every season, the Elite League will fail and, if it succeeds, then it’s presumably what football followers want. And it will probably succeed – American professional sport has virtually no promotion or relegation, teams can be sold and moved by agreement amongst the owners and yet it is incredibly successful financially. I have an uncomfortable feeling that it is going to be a future that we’ll have to get used to…

