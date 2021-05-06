The European Super League is a Liberal Democrat issue

The news that six of England’s biggest (if not currently best) football clubs are intent on joining a so-called European Super League is dominating both back and front pages today, and rightly so. This is a story about football, but not just football: it drives home the point that excessive foreign ownership of many of our industries is not in the public interest, and illustrates the grotesque outcomes we get when we allow market and consumer logic to totally dominate the economy at the expense of citizen and community power. As such, this an issue on which the Liberal Democrats should have a very clear point of view, and a very loud voice.
As the late England Manager, Sir Bobby Robson said: “What is a club in any case? Not the buildings or the directors or the people who are paid to represent it. It’s not the television contracts, get-out clauses, marketing departments or executive boxes. It’s the noise, the passion, the feeling of belonging, the pride in your city.” Football is a crucial part of the fabric of British community and society. With well over a hundred years of history, clubs up and down the country host not just sporting endeavours, but community rituals, places where people young and old find themselves. At their best, these clubs are institutions through which thousands of people develop, exercise and express their identities in a constructive, locally rooted way that is in playful tension rather than aggressive conflict with others.
But this isn’t just about sentiment and tradition meeting change. As Gary Neville said yesterday, it’s about power, and though Neville didn’t express it that way, it’s an idea central to any attempt to build a more liberal Britain. It’s about who gets to own and control the institutions at the heart of our communities. And it’s about the purposes they should be expected to pursue beyond the naked greed of a few billionaires.
This is why this should be a heartland issue for the Liberal Democrats. At our best – as Paddy Ashdown, Jo Grimond, and Tony Greaves knew – we are the party of community, of participation, of decentralisation, of power in people’s hands. We are the party best placed to point out that, away from the awful nonsense of the ESL, something else has been happening in football in recent years, a powerful reclamation of power in the hands of fans – as exemplified by the founding of AFC (Affordable Football Club) Liverpool and FC United, by the transfer into community ownership of clubs like Bath City, by the surge in fan voice and organisation through Supporters’ Trusts and the growing influence of the football fan “union”, Supporters Direct.
As such, this moment is not just a footballing aberration. It is a moment that drives home the relevance of, and the need to build, a Citizens’ Britain in which more power is put in more people’s hands, not just in politics but in corporate boardrooms too. People and communities matter.
One of our greatest tasks as a party, to reclaim our relevance, is to kill off the aberration of neoliberalism, the idea that largely unconstrained markets and whatever makes most money is “liberal”. Our response to the European Super League is the perfect issue on which to do it.
* Ian Kearns is the Director of the Social Liberal Forum and Jon Alexander is a Council Member at the Social Liberal Forum.