Caron Lindsay

Brick thrown at Scottish Lib Dem HQ

By | Tue 20th April 2021 - 8:57 am

So, yesterday morning, this happened:

This would have been awful if it had happened to any political party, but you always feel it more deeply when the building is full of your friends, people you really care about.

You have to wonder what goes through the mind of someone who thinks it is ok to put human beings in danger like that.

Elections are stressful enough for any party’s staff. By this time, they’ve been working ridiculous hours for months, and the idea of work/life balance has completely gone out the window.

They shouldn’t have to worry about missiles coming in the window or any other threat to their safety.

Alistair Carmichael, our campaign chair, said:

This morning a brick was thrown through the window of our HQ in Edinburgh.

“Fortunately no one was hurt but it could have been very different and our staff are understandably shaken by this.

“I’m dismayed that this kind of behaviour seems to have taken root in Scotland. Political campaigning should be about the clash of ideas, not about acts of violence.

“I would like to thank Police Scotland for their work in detaining a suspect. I also want to thank all our party staff who have been affected by this incident but who continue to give their all in delivering our campaign in this election.”

There is never any excuse for this sort of behaviour. It’s becoming more frequent. SNP and Tory offices have also experienced vandalism and graffitti in recent months. It’s about intimidating and trying to silence people. The proper reaction is not to be silenced and to keep campaigning.

Willie Rennie made a brief reference to the incident in his morning run video this morning, thanking people for their support before talking about today’s focus on social care.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • John Marriott 20th Apr '21 - 10:16am

    The cynic might say that no publicity is bad publicity! More seriously though, could it be the some people are actually getting worried about the Scottish Lib Dems? The fact that both the SNP and Tories have received similar attention recently might indicate from whence this action emanates.

