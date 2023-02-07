7 February 2023 – yesterday’s press releases

Rudderless reshuffle could cost taxpayers £60m

Sharp evidence undermines Johnson’s claims

Welsh Agriculture Bill a Once in a Lifetime Chance to Provide a Sustainable and Profitable Future for Welsh Farmers

The Government is likely to spend an estimated £60 million of taxpayers’ money as it sets up four new Departments.

Liberal Democrat analysis shows that the public money being spent on setting up new departments could pay for almost 25 million free school meals. That would equate to enough for a full year of free school meals for over 127,000 children.

The Liberal Democrats have blasted the move as a costly vanity project.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office Spokesperson Christine Jardine MP commented:

Rishi Sunak is looking weaker by the day, and this rudderless reshuffle is the latest proof. This reshuffle will cost the public millions while failing to change the trajectory of this government in crisis. Rather than fritter away tens of millions of taxpayers’ cash on costly vanity projects, Sunak should spend the money where it’s most needed. This cash could fund 25 million free school meals.

Responding to Richard Sharp appearing infront of the DCMS committee, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

Richard Sharp’s evidence completely undermines Boris Johnson’s previous claims. Johnson is once again true to form in being a liar in chief. We have seen cover up after cover up with this Conservative government and the public deserve complete transparency. It’s clear that Boris Johnson’s premiership will increasingly be remembered as a series of sleazy scandals that dragged Britain down.

Welsh Agriculture Bill a Once in a Lifetime Chance to Provide a Sustainable and Profitable Future for Welsh Farmers

Welcoming the introduction of the Welsh Agriculture Bill today in the Senedd, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Mid & West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds said: