7 February 2023 – yesterday’s press releases

7 February 2023
  • Rudderless reshuffle could cost taxpayers £60m
  • Sharp evidence undermines Johnson’s claims
  • Welsh Agriculture Bill a Once in a Lifetime Chance to Provide a Sustainable and Profitable Future for Welsh Farmers

Rudderless reshuffle could cost taxpayers £60m

The Government is likely to spend an estimated £60 million of taxpayers’ money as it sets up four new Departments.

Liberal Democrat analysis shows that the public money being spent on setting up new departments could pay for almost 25 million free school meals. That would equate to enough for a full year of free school meals for over 127,000 children.

The Liberal Democrats have blasted the move as a costly vanity project.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office Spokesperson Christine Jardine MP commented:

Rishi Sunak is looking weaker by the day, and this rudderless reshuffle is the latest proof.

This reshuffle will cost the public millions while failing to change the trajectory of this government in crisis.

Rather than fritter away tens of millions of taxpayers’ cash on costly vanity projects, Sunak should spend the money where it’s most needed. This cash could fund 25 million free school meals.

Sharp evidence undermines Johnson’s claims

Responding to Richard Sharp appearing infront of the DCMS committee, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

Richard Sharp’s evidence completely undermines Boris Johnson’s previous claims. Johnson is once again true to form in being a liar in chief.

We have seen cover up after cover up with this Conservative government and the public deserve complete transparency.

It’s clear that Boris Johnson’s premiership will increasingly be remembered as a series of sleazy scandals that dragged Britain down.

Welsh Agriculture Bill a Once in a Lifetime Chance to Provide a Sustainable and Profitable Future for Welsh Farmers

Welcoming the introduction of the Welsh Agriculture Bill today in the Senedd, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Mid & West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds said:

We have a once in a lifetime opportunity with the passing of this new legislation to ensure a stable, sustainable, and profitable future for our agricultural sector that is designed in Wales and works for Wales.

I will continue to work to ensure the final version of this Bill reflects the vital importance of food security and production to our country as well as to ensure the impact of the bill not only creates an environment in which our farmers can flourish, but supports a system that benefits the whole of the rural economy and those who live within it.

Finally I will continue to push to ensure that tenant farmers and new entrants are able to access the Sustainable Farming Scheme without hindrance.

