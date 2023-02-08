Lib Dems react to Zelensky speech

This was not the day MPs and peers expected when they got up this morning.

Interspersed with the usual Wednesday merry-go-round of PMQs and associated media came a surprise visit from Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky to address both Houses of Parliament in the historic Westminster Hall. His leadership and the determination of his people has impressed anyone who cares about democracy, human rights and freedom. He has made a robust case for international help and has constantly pushed western powers for more. He has had to support too many of his people through brutal atrocities and the destruction of their way of life.

The presence of a leader who has spent almost a year fighting off the Russian onslaught, against all the odds, certainly made at least the weekly clash between the Prime Minister and Keir Starmer a bit more civilised.

As MPs gathered in Westminster Hall to hear Zelensky’s address, that new grown up spirit wasn’t always in evidence, though. Never one to miss the opportunity for fun, Alistair Carmichael did bunny ears behind Munira as he took a selfie.

Waiting with my colleagues (some of whom are more mature than others😝) for President Zelensky to arrive in Westminster Hall pic.twitter.com/3ASecrbFp0 — Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) February 8, 2023

On a more serious note, MPs were impressed with an inspired by Zelensky’s speech.

The pride of Chorley introduces the defender of democracy… pic.twitter.com/NohSjLxzuV — Tim Farron (@timfarron) February 8, 2023

“Freedom will win. Russia will lose. Our victory will change the world. The U.K. is marching with us towards the biggest victory of our lifetime.” Powerful words from Zelensky in parliament today 🇺🇦 #SlavaUkrainii pic.twitter.com/s1zScG4b0c — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) February 8, 2023

An awesome and inspiring speech from Zelensky, a privilege to witness it. ‘Thankyou for your English tea, now give us your English planes’. pic.twitter.com/hSyRyL6k8k — Tim Farron (@timfarron) February 8, 2023

Our Lib Dem Lords loved it too:

"We know freedom will win. We know Russia will lose. The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most important victory of our lifetime. " Thank you, President Zelensky. It was an honour to hear you speak today. pic.twitter.com/OzOVocoFNT — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) February 8, 2023

A very special moment in Parliament today as President Zelensky addressed Parliament. He knows how to capture our hearts speaking of bravery, solidarity, freedom and .. drinking tea pic.twitter.com/4tSRbLPUCl — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 🇺🇦 (@Wera_Hobhouse) February 8, 2023

#PresidentVolodymyrZelenskyy made history today by addressing both Houses of Parliament. It was encouraging to hear him speak as a leader, so passionately about humanity and justice. #Ukraine ⁦@UKHouseofLords⁩ pic.twitter.com/KG0IEm4hW1 — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) February 8, 2023