7 November 2019 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems are the party of real change, not Labour

Davey: OBR pulling public finances forecast “smacks of political interference”

Unite to Remain agreement will deliver Remain MPs across England and Wales

Davey: Tories and Labour writing promises on cheques that will bounce

UK growth prospects suffer as a result of Tory Brexit chaos

Brake: Labour offers nothing to the millions of people who voted Remain

Ahead of Labour’s unveiling of the slogan ‘it’s time for real change’ on their campaign bus, Chuka Umunna, Liberal Democrat Shadow Secretary for Foreign Affairs, said:

Jeremy Corbyn’s claim to be ‘real change’ stretches credulity, as does his promise that he will be a ‘different kind’ of Prime Minister. If anything, Corbyn represents the worst aspects of the tired, old politics he pretends to fight against. Corbyn has copied Boris Johnson with his promise to ‘Get Brexit sorted’. He blocked attempts by his members this year for his party to back remaining in the EU. He has been all-too-happy to see other Party Leaders excluded from ITV’s leaders’ debate, and he has failed to root out anti Jewish racism in his own party. This is hardly a leader equipped to bring about real change. It’s the Liberal Democrats who have a plan to build a brighter future. This starts with stopping Brexit and generating a £50bn Remain Bonus, which will benefit every part of the UK. This means more money to invest in our children’s education, tackling the climate emergency and properly funding our mental health services. The next generation deserve a new kind of politics. The Liberal Democrats have a next generation leader with a plan to build a brighter future behind which the whole party is united. The Tories and Labour are offering two competing visions of the past, led by leaders who divide their parties and our country.

Responding to the news that the Office of Budgetary Responsibility will no longer be publishing updated forecasts of the public finances, Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Ed Davey commented:

It is outrageous that the Conservative Government is suppressing independent forecasts of the damage that Brexit would do to the UK economy and our public services. This smacks of political interference. Boris Johnson and the Conservatives only care about their own electoral prospects, and they know that being honest with the public would destroy them. The Government should publish the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecasts immediately, so everyone can see the stark difference between a damaging Brexit and the brighter future the Liberal Democrats will build by stopping Brexit and investing the £50 billion Remain Bonus.

Davey: Tories and Labour writing promises on cheques that will bounce

Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Ed Davey has warned the Tories and Labour are “writing promises on cheques that will bounce” following speeches by Sajid Javid and John McDonnell today. He said:

Any form of Brexit, whether red or blue, will make Britain’s economy weaker and people poorer. It means much less tax revenue for the Treasury. Neither Labour or the Tories can square their spending promises today with the cost of Brexit. They are writing promises on cheques that will bounce. In contrast, every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit, build a brighter future and invest the £50bn Remain bonus in our vital public services and tackle inequality.

UK growth prospects suffer as a result of Tory Brexit chaos

Responding to news that the Bank of England has revised down the UK’s growth prospects, Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor said:

The Conservatives have been desperate to hide how economically damaging their Brexit deal would be, but this Bank of England report spills the beans. Boris Johnson’s Brexit would mean lower growth, less investment and less tax revenue to the Treasury. It is yet more proof that Boris Johnson puts party interest ahead of national interest and is happy to make us all worse off. A Liberal Democrat government will stop Brexit and boost growth, generating a £50 billion Remain Bonus. Liberal Democrats will build a brighter future, investing in our children’s education and boosting our public services for the future.

Brake: Labour offers nothing to the millions of people who voted Remain

Responding to Jeremy Corbyn’s speech in Manchester this evening, Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said: