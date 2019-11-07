Full details of historic Unite to Remain arrangement announced

Full details of the seats affected by the Unite to Remain arrangement have been released.
The Liberal Democrats will stand aside in 17 seats while the Greens and Plaid Cymru will stand aside in 43 seats across England and Wales.
This will give us a better chance of getting more Remain MPs elected.
Scotland is not part of this because we are the only party advocating remaining in both the EU and the UK and so could not step aside for the SNP who are wanting an early independence referendum.
The seats affected are as follows:
Green Party: Brighton, Pavilion, Isle of Wight, Bristol West, Bury St Edmunds, Stroud, Dulwich and West Norwood, Forest of Dean, Cannock Chase, Exeter (9)
You will notice a lot of familiar names in this – seats we hold and key targets:
Liberal Democrats: Bath, Bermondsey and Old Southwark, Buckingham, Cheadle, Chelmsford, Chelsea and Fulham, Cheltenham, Chippenham, Esher and Walton, Finchley and Golders Green, Guildford, Harrogate and Knaresborough, Hazel Grove, Hitchin and Harpenden, North Cornwall, North Norfolk, Oxford West and Abingdon, Penistone and Stocksbridge, Portsmouth South, Richmond Park, Romsey and Southampton, North Rushcliffe, South Cambridgeshire, South East Cambridgeshire, South West Surrey, Southport, Taunton Deane, Thornbury and Yate, Totnes, Tunbridge Wells, Twickenham, Wantage, Warrington South, Watford, Wells, Westmorland and Lonsdale, Wimbledon, Winchester, Witney ,York, (40)
Wales
Green Party: Vale of Glamorgan (1)
Liberal Democrats: Brecon and Radnorshire, Cardiff Central, Montgomeryshire (3)
Plaid Cymru: Arfon, Caerphilly, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Dwyfor, Meirionnydd, Llanelli, Pontypridd, Ynys Môn (7)
In addition to these arrangements, we can confirm that we are also stepping aside in three further seats: Beaconsfield, Broxtowe, Luton South
This arrangement gives us the best chance of not just getting Remain MPs elected, but a good number of Liberal Democrats.
Speaking after the details were announced, Jo Swinson said:
I am delighted that this arrangement will help elect more pro-remain MPs in the next Parliament.
In the 43 seats agreed today, as well as hundreds more across the country, it is clear that the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain.
A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit, so that we can invest the £50bn Remain bonuses in our public services and build a brighter future.
Party President Sal Brinton added:
This is an exciting day for those in the country who are committed to standing together and stopping Brexit.
This is a numbers game. And these 29 Conservative-facing seats could make all the difference in terms of stopping Boris Johnson returning to Number 10 and denying him a majority.
Labour’s failure to engage in this process could be fundamental, but we are confident that in these 60 seats, we can make a real difference, and we can stop Brexit and build a brighter future for this country.
The UTR initiative is a really good example of parties working together where they agree in the national interest. If this helps us stop Brexit, we all gain.
I want to recognise, though, that this is bound to have been a difficult process for the candidates and local parties affected and it’s important to acknowledge that it is hard to stand aside when you’ve put work and effort into a seat. The party should be looking at how they can support those local parties beyond this election.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
This is good news indeed, and I’m sure, improves each participant’s chances to catch seats.
I wish though, that the list was more ambitious (=longer). Now at least I, as a sympathetic bystander, get the impression, that these are the seats you are targeting, and don’t expect to.make any gains outside the list. Maybe that is how it is, but even in that case a longer list, including no-hope seats, would have sent a message, that you are seriously contending to become the largest party and make Jo Swinson Prime Minister.
Well, it if course possible to gain seats outside the list, but including them into the list would have added to the credibility, that Lib Dems are serious challengers in those seats.
Anyway, I understand the difficulties caused by the limited time to negotiate such deals with the local parties. I wish every success to Lib Dem candidates wherever they are standing, and to Plaid Cymru and Green Party candidates in the seats the Lib Dems are standing aside.
Today’s announcement will have involved a great deal of delicate work and generosity. It is a major success. Local parties and candidates that have stood down have made a noble sacrifice, in the interests of an open society and the nations of the UK. We must salute them for what they done for the greater good. Hopefully this enlightened approach is how we will fight General Elections until we achieve, among other things, proportional representation. Thanks should also go to, among others, Unite to Remain, and the thought leadership of those like the Social Liberal Forum, which has advocated progressive cross party alliance building.
Sad that this has to be done, due to our unfit-for-purpose electoral system. Let’s hope this is the last general election using FPTP (some chance with the Red and Blue parties favoured by the current system), and voters can make a genuine choice.
Unite to Remain has done a good job here, and a big thank you to the Green Party and Plaid Cymru for working with us to make this happen. Of course, the next step is making sure this does its job of electing MPs from Remain parties.
We should promote this as hard as we can, it says everything about who we are & stands in sharp contrast to Labour & The Tories.
There will be many more Seats where The Greens dont stand & where We are THE Remain Party.
Shame not to see Cambridge on the list.
What about Yeovil? We are definately a top target seat?
Grown-up politics. The candidates and local parties involved deserve a lot of credit here.
Two of the seats we’ve stood down in have a history of fairly recent LibDem representation (Isle of Wight, 1974-87 and 1997-2001; and Bristol West, 2005-15).
The fact we are standing down for Anna Soubry and Gavin Shuker as well is also good and shows real maturity.
I don’t think it’s accurate to suggest, as Patrick does, that these are the only Lib Dem targets, perhaps just those where an agreement could be reached. Some of these on the Lib Dem list are very far from being targets at all. The value of such an arrangement is more psychological (the positive spin on parties co-operating together), than in the actual transfer of votes. Yes, the Greens had to be given a free run in some seats, though it still seems a pity to be giving up on Bristol West, which was still a Lib Dem seat until 2015.