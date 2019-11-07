James Gurling writes…The Unite to Remain Agreement

Our Party is deservedly recognised as the UK’s lead Party of Remain. Today we have announced a series of agreements – facilitated by the independent “Unite to Remain” group – designed to maximise the number of Remain supporting MPs at the coming snap election.

Unite to Remain is comprised of the three unequivocally pro-Remain parties with MPs elected in the House of Commons:- Plaid Cymru, Greens and ourselves.

In some seats, we have agreed that our candidate will stand aside to allow another Party to have a clearer run in the election. In other seats, either Plaid Cymru or the Green candidate (sometimes both) will stand aside for us as the Remain candidate.

It is the sort of arrangement we successfully arrived at in Brecon & Radnorshire and which enabled our Welsh Leader, Jane Dodds, to defeat the pro Brexit Conservative and bring Welsh Liberal Democrat representation back to the House of Commons.

These negotiations have been extremely complex and cover 60 seats between the three Parties – each with their own priorities and internal accountabilities. Significant amounts of time have been dedicated to this cause by Party President Sal Brinton, Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael and Director of Campaigns Shaun Roberts. Together we have battled to ensure the best outcome both for the Party and for the cause of Remain. Were that it had been possible to achieve this outcome without any seat Lib Dem seat being given up! Equally we would have dearly loved to have been able to expand the agreement to include more of our seats as beneficiaries. But negotiations are not like that, and time has been of the essence.

Of the seats where Liberal Democrat teams are standing aside the response from candidates and local executives has been impressive. As you’d expect, no team’s gut reaction was to warmly welcome the proposals. Asking local Parties to stand down in favour of a rival one is not anything we ever expected to be doing. But we recognise that this kind of cross-party co-operation is needed at this extraordinary time in politics.

If we manage to stop Brexit by just a small majority of votes in Parliament, it will be in no small part because of the principled decision by the PPCs and Executives in these seats.

The campaigns where we are unopposed by other Remain parties will be standing on the shoulders of those campaigns that have stood down.

But we should also not overlook those in other parties standing aside for us. This is not just about sign-posting to the electorate where the best interests of Remain are served. We need to encourage their active participation in our campaign. We need to be gracious. Thank them publicly. Thank them privately. If any Green/Plaid activists volunteer their help for your campaign, please give them a special welcome full of warmth and thanks.

Ever since the idea of some kind of cross-party agreement was floated, many party members have been in favour of the move but may now want to question the execution. No such process is ever ideal, and I’m sure lots of you will be asking “why that seat, why not this one instead?” The answer is simply that we could only negotiate where the other two parties were willing and where there was a clear benefit for someone to stand aside. The three parties all held differing views on the situations in each seat. This list is the best that could be negotiated in the time available. Each twist and turn of the process has been reported to the Federal Board, the Welsh NEC, and the Federal Communications & Elections Committee.

This could be a significant moment in the campaign to Remain. It further emphasises our position as the lead Party of Remain, and will help us secure more voices and votes for Remain in the next Parliament.

The proof will of course rest with the electorate on December 12th, but we can be proud that our Party has been part of a process that has put country above Party.

Together, we can stop Brexit.

* James Gurling is a member of the Lib Dems' Federal Executive committee.