The Lib Dems’ two aims in this election

Liberal Democrats should have two main aims in this Election. The first should be to convince a majority of the electorate that to remain in the EU is right for our country, and that no form of Brexit is acceptable. The second must be to point out why this diseased Tory government needs to go, to be replaced with a government where Jo Swinson and our party have major influence which can address the causes of the Brexit vote.

Focusing on the European Union, we need to make the point much neglected in recent debates: the absolute value the EU gives our country, in the past, now, and, if we succeed, in the future.

This is the greatest alliance of peace-loving nations that the world has seen. It has kept the peace in Europe and promoted its prosperity since its foundation. It has protected the freedom and rights of its citizens, promoted good employment and environmental standards, fostered the economic growth of member states, furthered international co-operation for refugees and migrants, developed scientific advances, and shown how democracy and freedom can co-exist with order and security, through shared institutions and respected legal systems.

Britain led by Brexiteers has been prepared to disregard all this, including the benefits of the single market which makes the EU our largest economic partner. Currently we are valued by countries such as Japan as a means of access to the whole EU. Once we are no longer in the single market the benefit for international companies of moving production to the UK will be lost. The Brexiteers claim that FTAs with individual countries will generate the same amount of trade and UK production as will be lost by leaving, yet the EU has already made 67 free trade agreements which we share.

Our little-England outlook will all too soon be exposed, and already we must be diminished in the world’s eyes. What power can we offer for international peace and combatting terrorism by going it alone? How can we combat the threat of climate change without working through Europe? How defend our values and our cyber-security against the great powers of Russia and China? How expect co-operation from a Trump-led America, when he denies climate change and refuses to work with Iran? In fact we could become the little extra state of the USA under Tory leadership, reluctantly accepting lowered agricultural standards and the inroads of US drug companies into our pharmacies.

Meanwhile under this government we have been squandering national wealth in preparing to leave the EU, even without a deal. Billions have been spent which could have reduced poverty, protected our NHS and schools and restored local services. What folly is this, when the statisticians show us we have already reduced growth compared to the other G7 countries, and that it will worsen if we leave? Financial hardship awaits us. Yet this government, its ministers well insulated personally from hardship and indifferent to the difficulties of citizens whose standard of living was static for eight years, has promised grand financial largesse in its bid to be re-elected.

We have heard Boris Johnson refer consistently to ‘our friends in Europe’ while suggesting that parliamentarians against him have ‘surrendered’ to these apparently hostile EU negotiators. We have seen him dispense with his moderate former Cabinet colleagues while belittling a Supreme Court judgement and deceiving the Queen. He claims to represent the people while trying to silence their representatives in Parliament.

We have to be rid of him and of his government. We have to denounce its record and its purposes. And we have to lead our country to stop Brexit, and prevent finally this national act of self-harm.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.