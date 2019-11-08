8 November 2019 – the overnight press releases

UK family of nations must work together to stop Brexit

UK family of nations must work together to stop Brexit

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson will tomorrow make the case to Remain voters in Scotland to back the Liberal Democrats to protect Scotland’s place at the heart of the EU, as she visits North East Fife as part of her Leader’s Tour of the UK.

Jo Swinson will be visiting Crafty Maltsters Farm in Auchtermuchty alongside Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie. Speaking ahead of the visit, Jo Swinson said:

Voters in Scotland who despair with Brexit should vote Liberal Democrat to make it stop. Our party is the home of Remain. We are the voice for the millions of people in every corner of the UK who have marched and protested against Brexit in towns and cities across the UK. I want Scotland to be part of that growing, mass movement that is determined to keep our place in the European Union. This is the Brexit election and we should have a single, clear focus when we cast our votes which is why I would appeal to the millions of people who want to Stop Brexit to back the Liberal Democrats. The four nations of the United Kingdom are stronger when they work together so we should work together to stop Brexit. Together we can put a stop to Brexit and get on with building a brighter future.

Jardine: The Tories visa plan is a tax on nurses

Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary Christine Jardine has slammed the Tories for creating a “Nurse Tax” on EU citizens who come to the UK to work for the NHS.

The new Tory policy extends the Immigration health surcharge of £400 to EU health professionals, coming to the UK to work in our NHS.

The fee, which is £400 per person per year, under Conservative plans could be payable directly out of doctor and nurse salaries.

This would mean an NHS worker from the EU with a family of four, would be expected to pay £8000 over five years. This is on top of the upfront visa application cost of £464 per person or £1856 for a family of four.

Commenting Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary Christine Jardine said: