8 November 2019 – the overnight press releases

UK family of nations must work together to stop Brexit
Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson will tomorrow make the case to Remain voters in Scotland to back the Liberal Democrats to protect Scotland’s place at the heart of the EU, as she visits North East Fife as part of her Leader’s Tour of the UK.
Jo Swinson will be visiting Crafty Maltsters Farm in Auchtermuchty alongside Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie. Speaking ahead of the visit, Jo Swinson said:
Voters in Scotland who despair with Brexit should vote Liberal Democrat to make it stop.
Our party is the home of Remain. We are the voice for the millions of people in every corner of the UK who have marched and protested against Brexit in towns and cities across the UK.
I want Scotland to be part of that growing, mass movement that is determined to keep our place in the European Union.
This is the Brexit election and we should have a single, clear focus when we cast our votes which is why I would appeal to the millions of people who want to Stop Brexit to back the Liberal Democrats.
The four nations of the United Kingdom are stronger when they work together so we should work together to stop Brexit.
Together we can put a stop to Brexit and get on with building a brighter future.
Jardine: The Tories visa plan is a tax on nurses
Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary Christine Jardine has slammed the Tories for creating a “Nurse Tax” on EU citizens who come to the UK to work for the NHS.
The new Tory policy extends the Immigration health surcharge of £400 to EU health professionals, coming to the UK to work in our NHS.
The fee, which is £400 per person per year, under Conservative plans could be payable directly out of doctor and nurse salaries.
This would mean an NHS worker from the EU with a family of four, would be expected to pay £8000 over five years. This is on top of the upfront visa application cost of £464 per person or £1856 for a family of four.
Commenting Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary Christine Jardine said:
The Conservatives have effectively created a new Nurse Tax. It is an insult to the thousands of people who dedicate their lives coming to work for our health service from the EU.
The NHS currently relies on 10,000 doctors and 20,000 nurses from elsewhere in the EU, and we’ve already lost more than 5,000 EU nurses in the last 2 years.
Brexit is making the nursing crisis worse, and the only cure the Tories can offer is a new Nurse Tax.
The Liberal Democrats have the solution to the nursing crisis, Stop Brexit so that we can build a brighter future for our precious NHS.
Once again on the Today we had long segments on Labour and Tory plans but nothing about us. Is this because the BBC are ignoring us or because we have said nothing of interest. I do hope we are going to have some strong policy announcements on matters such as climate change, the economy and taxation.
If you see the £400 as health insurance for a year it is probably a reasonable figure compared to what Brits would have to pay if they became resident for a year in a foreign country (expensive for youngsters but a bargain for seniors), so is not outrageous. It is £8 a week deduction for a nurse on a likely income of at least £500 (much more with overtime) so I don’t think it will be a major discouragement., though personally I would have given health professionals an exception because of the job they do, Most voters will agree with the health surcharge rather than rant against it, I’d guess.
I do agree that the cost of visas generally is rather expensive and the up front costs do leave nurses et al from third world countries somewhat at the mercy of agencies who will cover their initial costs but expect a healthy chunk of their salaries in return so maybe some form of govn initiative where there is no visa costs but it is then recovered via the salary once here.
Frank don’t worry about EU nurses paying the £400 it isnt an issue they ain’t coming. That is why the government are desperatly raiding any third world country for any health professionals they can find. Ironic isn’t it, my relatives voted leave to get rid if the muslims and what happens they get rid of the EU nurses and the government tries to replace them with none white foreigners; they will be so, so happy. Just goes to show why you shouldn’t pander to xenaphobia, its based on stupidity and leads to stupid results, but then haters have to hate I suppose.