6 February 2023 – the day’s press releases

Prepayment meters: Energy companies must pay back ‘Poverty Premium’ to those impacted

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to ensure energy companies pay back at least the ‘Poverty Premium’ paid by the tens of thousands who had a prepayment meter forcibly installed this winter in compensation.

Speaking in Parliament today, Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse challenged Energy Minuster Graham Stuart, to apologise and ensure all discussions around compensation for prepayment meters at least cover the extra money paid by those on prepayment meters against their will. The Minister refused to make these commitments.

FairbyDesign estimate that those on prepayment meters typically cost around £130 a year more than paying by direct debit, money which could substantially improve the living conditions of someone struggling to pay their energy bills.

Wera Hobhouse MP recently had her Bill, which would have prohibited the forcible installation of prepayment meters this Winter, blocked by the Conservative Government.

Liberal Democrat Climate and Energy Spokesperson and MP for Bath, Wera Hobhouse, who made the call, said:

It’s time for the government to step up and make sure energy companies repay at least the ‘Poverty Premium’ they’ve charged the thousands of households who were forced to have a prepayment meter installed this winter in compensation. The Conservative Government crashed this economy causing one of the worst winters in living memory, blocked my Bill which would have helped these vulnerable people and are allowing these predatory schemes to continue. Ministers must urgently ensure energy companies repay those affected or risk plunging people further into debt and leaving millions wondering how long the heating and lights will last on their limited budget.

Responding to The Spectator’s interview with Liz Truss, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said: