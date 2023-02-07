‘Rishi Sunak has failed the people by ignoring calls for a windfall tax’

BP has scaled back its climate ambitions as it announced that annual profits more than doubled to $28bn (£23bn) in 2022 after a sharp increase in gas prices linked to the Ukraine war boosted its earnings.
In a move that will anger campaigners, the oil and gas giant cut its emissions pledge and plans a greater production of oil and gas over the next seven years compared with previous targets.
The huge annual profit led to renewed calls for a toughened windfall tax, as oil companies reap rewards from higher gas prices while many households and businesses struggle to cope with a sharp rise in energy bills.
Responding to the news Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said:
Yet another oil giant has been allowed to rake in huge profits from Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, while families choose between eating and heating.
Rishi Sunak has failed the people of this country by ignoring calls for a proper windfall tax.
This Conservative Government need to start putting people first instead of allowing energy bills to rise again this April.
* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Paul Walter
Might “Windfall Tax” be a misnomer?
Might “Greed Tax” be more accurate?