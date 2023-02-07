NewsHound

Ed Davey: Tax the gambling industry to solve the NHS crisis

By | Tue 7th February 2023 - 8:14 am

Mark’s Monday press release round-up covered this story:

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey is today announcing proposals for a new Carer’s Minimum Wage, to tackle the huge staff shortages in the social care sector. Under the Liberal Democrat plans, social care workers would be paid at least £2 an hour more than the current minimum wage, bringing their pay up to at least £11.50 an hour today – and £12.42 from this April. The proposals would benefit 850,000 workers, making up more than half of all people working in frontline care.

You can watch Ed explaining the policy to Laura Kuenssberg by clicking below:

In the clip, Ed says that only 2 in 5 people are being discharged from hospital when they should be, because of the shortage of carers. So, relieving the shortage of carers will reduce the pressure on hospital beds.

When asked how he would pay for the extra £2 pay for carers, Ed said that he would find the money by taxing the gambling industry, who , he said, deserve to pay more given the burden on the NHS caused by their activities.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Chris Moore
    Also Labour will never vote for PR....
  • Mick Taylor
    Peter Martin. As I said before, Labour's solutions to problems are not Liberal. Labour are not European, Labour favour concentrating power instead of dispersing...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Mick Taylor The significant differences between the old, more socialist, Labour Party and the Lib Dems are obvious. But what are the defining difference...
  • Jeff
    David Le Grice 5th Feb '23 - 11:37pm: …the extra oil and gas the EU is buying from Azerbaijan is actually Russian gas being supplied via Azerbaijan...
  • nigel hunter
    The party could also CAMPAIGN ON an act re offshore accounts THEY HAVE TO PAY A PROPORTION OF THE MONEY IN TAXES IN THE uk. The money paid to EX PMs should ...