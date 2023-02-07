Ed Davey: Tax the gambling industry to solve the NHS crisis

Mark’s Monday press release round-up covered this story:

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey is today announcing proposals for a new Carer’s Minimum Wage, to tackle the huge staff shortages in the social care sector. Under the Liberal Democrat plans, social care workers would be paid at least £2 an hour more than the current minimum wage, bringing their pay up to at least £11.50 an hour today – and £12.42 from this April. The proposals would benefit 850,000 workers, making up more than half of all people working in frontline care.

You can watch Ed explaining the policy to Laura Kuenssberg by clicking below:

In the clip, Ed says that only 2 in 5 people are being discharged from hospital when they should be, because of the shortage of carers. So, relieving the shortage of carers will reduce the pressure on hospital beds.

When asked how he would pay for the extra £2 pay for carers, Ed said that he would find the money by taxing the gambling industry, who , he said, deserve to pay more given the burden on the NHS caused by their activities.

