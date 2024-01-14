Lib Dems Abroad urge overseas voters to register for the General Election

Tuesday, 16th January heralds big increase in eligible overseas voters – let’s ensure it makes a difference in key Lib Dem marginals

With a crucial UK General Election on the horizon this year, Liberal Democrats Abroad (LDA) are urging millions of Brits living overseas to make sure they register to vote so they can exercise their full democratic rights.

Up to now, British citizens living overseas have only been able to vote in UK elections if they had lived in the UK in the previous 15 years and had been registered to vote. But on Tuesday 16 January, all that changes as 2.1 more million UK citizens are now eligible to vote, bringing the total number of Brits abroad eligible to vote to about 3.5 million. That’s an eligible electorate almost the size of Scotland’s.

Please tell your family and friends abroad to register to vote, or to renew their registrations from 16th January 2024 here.

Lib Dems Abroad – made up of Lib Dems in Europe, Lib Dems in France andLib Dems Overseas Local Parties – are spearheading this effort on behalf of the party which will then evolve into the General Election campaign which will be waged by the party for the first time across the globe.

In line with party policy, we will be working closely with local parties, especially our target seats. We have created the Overseas Voter Hub – for local parties where we will be putting up information useful for their campaign teams; register for access on this page. You are most welcome already to book a briefing online there to find out more. We will also be present at our 2024 Spring conference, where we’ll have a stand and hope to run a training session. Come and find out how we can help you welcome your new overseas voters !

LDA is now stepping up preparations to amplify the Electoral Commission’s registration campaign with our own communications activities. We are commencing a primarily digital campaign, targeting British citizens directly through social media and also through a specially-prepared worldwide database of over 200 British associations and English-speaking media. If you want to be a Social Media Champion to help rebroadcast our social media messages, just fill in this form and we’ll be in touch.

LDA has launched britsabroad.vote to inform potential voters of the electoral changes with details of how to register to vote and get a proxy – proxies being a key element of our campaign given that many overseas voters could find it difficult to receive and return their ballots by post in time.

We are encouraging our 15 MPs to engage more with their overseas constituents by writing to them and to consider possibly holding a zoom surgery with them for the first time. We are also looking at ways PPCs in target seats might communicate with their registered overseas voters in a cost-effective way.

Among the issues of great concern to British citizens abroad are that

The UK builds effective and ever-closer ties with Europe,

Frozen overseas state pensions are uplifted,

All efforts are made to mitigate the effects of climate change,

The UK establishes overseas constituencies to ensure their issues are raised directly with representatives,

British Embassies and consulates look after our citizens better, especially being able to evacuate our citizens in failing states swiftly in times of crisis.

We have also submitted a motion to FCC for Spring conference to fill an important gap in our manifesto by establishing a distinctive party policy to woo overseas resident voters, in particular as many newly-enfranchised voters are pensioners who have been away from the UK for more than 15 years.

All this could not be possible without the extraordinary help of our Lib Dem activists across the world who are giving their time and expertise at no cost to the party. They are brilliant.

Certainly, we intend to give Conservatives Abroad and Labour International a good run for their money! We’re fired up and determined to succeed in directing crucial votes to the party.

* George Cunningham is Chair of the Lib Dems Abroad Steering Committee Twitter: @GFCunningham