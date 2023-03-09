Mark Valladares

9 March 2023 – today’s press releases

By | Thu 9th March 2023 - 10:50 pm
  • Davey: Shell boss £10m pay packet shows need for “bonanza bonus” tax
  • HS2 Delay Must Trigger Barnett Consequential Funding for Wales

Davey: Shell boss £10m pay packet shows need for “bonanza bonus” tax

The Liberal Democrats have reiterated their calls for a tax on the bonuses of oil and gas company bosses, following the news that the former chief executive of Shell’s pay rose more than 50% to nearly £10m in 2022.

Shell announced today that former chief executive Ben van Beurden received a bonus of £2.6m in 2022, up from £2.2m the previous year. Under Liberal Democrat plans, this would be taxed at 50% raising £1.3 million to help families struggling to afford their bills.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for a “bonanza bonus” tax on oil and gas bosses making millions from sky-high energy bills, similar to the bankers’ bonus tax in 2009-10.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

It is outrageous that oil and gas bosses are raking in millions in bonuses while families struggle to heat their homes.

Rishi Sunak’s refusal to properly tax these eye-watering bonuses and record profits is mind boggling and shows how out of touch he is. It is completely unfair at a time when the Conservative government is choosing to put people’s energy bills up.

Whether it is executive bonuses or soaring profits, the money being made out of Putin’s illegal war should be helping struggling families not oil and gas barons.

HS2 Delay Must Trigger Barnett Consequential Funding for Wales

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have reiterated calls for Wales to receive consequential transport funding from HS2 following news that large sections of the rail line are to be delayed.

Key sections of the line from Manchester to Crewe and Birmingham to Crewe will now be delayed to “save money”.

To date, the UK Government has refused to release the estimated £5 billion in funding for transport Wales should be entitled to under the Barnett formula because the Conservative Government claims the rail line passes through Crewe which is close to the Welsh border. This is despite the fact it did release consequential funding for Scotland.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have claimed that with the section to Crewe now delayed, the Conservatives are out of flimsy excuses to deny Wales much-needed funding for public transport.

Commenting Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said:

With this delay, the Conservatives are out of flimsy excuses to deny releases of this much-needed funding for public transport in Wales.

We face a climate crisis and a cost of living crisis and improving public transport is key to tackling both of these. It is absolutely unacceptable the Conservatives continue to deny Wales the investment it needs to face these challenges head-on.

Public transport in Wales is creaking under the pressure of decades of underinvestment and poor transport links are putting off investment in our economy. The Conservatives must now urgently correct their atrocious record on this issue.

