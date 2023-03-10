I can’t remember an actual case of nepotism – strictly offering a leg-up to one’s nephew – but the spirit of nepotism lives on. The word was coined to refer to the practice of mediaeval popes when they appointed family members, usually nephews, as cardinals. It is used more broadly today to include family members and friends, although cronyism is a variant that specifically refers to friends and associates.

Donald Trump famously practiced the art and gave White House and advisory posts to members of his own wider family (although he actually denied his nephew essential medical care).

Is there a word for favouring one’s father? Not paternalism, which refers to a benign form of dictatorship. Can we invent one, as it seems to be a thing? Maybe paterism?

Anyone in public office who offers jobs or awards to people close to them can expect to be ridiculed and criticised. This is true even where the recipient genuinely deserves the honour – those decisions should be left to others.

As a councillor I was well versed in the need to declare an interest when a proposal was being discussed. That would certainly have included instances when members of my family or close friends would have been affected, for better or worse, by the outcome. If in doubt we were encouraged to take advice, if necessary from the Council’s Monitoring Officer (usually the Head of Legal Services). If the interest was substantial or pecuniary then I would remove myself from the debate and not vote. This is standard practice in local government.

I was reported to the Standards Committee once for not declaring that I was the Friend of Kingston Theatre – a project that was being led by the Council. As it happens a large number, if not the majority, of councillors were also Friends (and not declaring it either). So following the ruling we had to start any meeting that had the Theatre on the agenda with a long list of declarations, even though the interest was not deemed to be substantial.

In Westminster MPs have similar obligations, including formally registering financial interests and declaring these and other personal interests when speaking.

Which brings us to the point of this post. In what universe is it deemed appropriate to bestow a knighthood on one’s own father? Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick certainly doesn’t think it is. And don’t forget that Johnson had already put his own brother in the House of Lords.

The alleged proposal to honour Stanley Johnson puts Rishi Sunak in an impossible position, no doubt to Boris Johnson’s glee. If Sunak blocks the appointment then the battle between him and Johnson will be ramped up several notches; if he doesn’t then he will muddy the clear waters that he has been trying to open up between himself and his predecessor.

I suppose Johnson (and Sunak) could argue that the Resignation Honours List is not formally covered by MP’s Guidance. Well, it certainly is covered by most people’s ethical expectations.

And, whilst pondering on this latest scandal we should not forget the Jennifer Acuri affair.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.