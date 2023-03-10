10 March 2023 – today’s press releases

ONS: Economy still suffering consequences of Conservatives

BP boss pay doubles: Sunak must bring in bonus tax now

Lineker: Today is a reminder that we need a properly independent BBC

Lee Waters must apologise to Welsh nurses

Responding to the latest ONS GDP figures from January 2023, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

These disappointing figures are yet another reminder that our economy is suffering under this Conservative Government, and people are feeling this under-performance in their own pockets. The Conservative party has broken this country’s economy with record energy bills, rising food prices and soaring mortgage costs. Yet they are completely out of touch with people’s worries. The Chancellor needs to take action in next week’s Budget by cutting people’s energy bills by £500, and putting in place a proper plan to get our economy growing fairly and sustainably.

The Liberal Democrats have demanded that the government bring in a tax on the bonuses of oil and gas company bosses, following the news that the chief executive of BP’s pay doubled to £10m.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for a “bonanza bonus” tax on oil and gas bosses making millions from sky-high energy bills, similar to the bankers’ bonus tax in 2009-10.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

It is obscene that Rishi Sunak is happy for energy bosses to rake in millions of pounds in bonuses, while refusing to help families struggling to heat their homes. This Conservative government is just totally out of touch. It’s time that the eye-watering profits made from Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine were properly taxed and used to help reduce people’s bills.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for a one off levy on the bonuses awarded to oil and gas company executives. This would be modelled on the Bank Payroll Tax introduced in 2009-10, which taxed bonuses over £25,000 at 50%.

Commenting on the news Gary Lineker has been told to step back from presenting Match of the Day, Liberal Democrat DCMS spokesperson Jamie Stone MP said:

Today is a reminder that we need a properly independent BBC that upholds our best British values, is strong enough to stand up to political pressure and defend freedom of speech. The Conservatives have consistently tried to attack and undermine that; Liberal Democrats will always resist their attacks which are not in the best interests of the country.

Responding to a recording obtained by the Llanelli Herald, where Deputy Minister Lee Waters describes RCN members as militant, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: