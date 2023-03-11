Observations of an expat: Adjusting the thermostat

European thermometers dropped this week. But generally speaking it has been a relatively mild winter and temperatures are starting to rise. This is good news for Ukraine. Good news for Europe. Bad news for Russia and great news for America.

Twelve months ago the Western Alliance was seriously worried that Europe’s reliance on Russian gas and oil would render it powerless to stand up to Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The outlook is now considerably brighter. Cash-strapped consumers turned down thermostats. Russian gas supplies have been cut by two-thirds. Nordstream pipelines have shut down (thank you saboteurs whomever you may be). New storage facilities have been built for liquefied natural gas (LNG). The US has increased its shipments of LNG and Europe is moving faster towards renewable energy sources.

Glitches remain. Landlocked countries such as Austria, Hungary and Slovakia remain heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas and some 20 billion cubic metres (BCM) of Russian gas is still being pumped by pipeline into the EU. Ironically, the pipeline runs through Ukraine. Also, Europeans have increased purchases of Russian LNG, but moves are afoot to reverse that.

The bulk of Europe’s gas is now coming from America. Exports from the US are up 137 percent from a year ago. Companies such as Chevron and Exxon have stepped up fracking operations in Texas, Appalachia, New Mexico and Louisiana. They freeze the gas in terminals and then ship it to Europe. There it is transferred to either newly built storage facilities or specially adapted ships where it is returned to its gaseous state and piped to homes, power stations and factories.

The US has emerged as an energy super power and filled the Russian gap, but its motives are not entirely philanthropic. Energy companies sell their gas to European customers at an average of $34.06 per million British Thermal Units (BTU) while the same product sells in Asia for $29.99 per million BTU and in the US for only $6.12 per million BTU. Exxon’s share price is hitting new highs and its executives anticipate a bull market for another two or three years.

By the end of 2022, Europe had reduced imports of Russian energy by two-thirds and was on target to wean itself off Russian gas entirely by 2027. To achieve this it must step up the switch to renewables as well as continue imports of American LNG. There are three main sources of renewables: Wind, nuclear and hydrogen and solar as a possible fourth.

Wind currently provides about 18 percent of Europe’s energy needs and is the renewable energy sector in which the EU and Britain are investing most heavily at the moment. Britain’s island status makes it especially attractive to wind-generated power and the UK currently produces a quarter of its energy needs from high-tech windmills. Denmark and the Netherlands follow closely.

Nuclear disasters such as Chernobyl, Three Mile Island and Fukushima, have made many wary of nuclear power. Germany was set to totally eliminate its nuclear power industry when Russia invaded Ukraine and the government of Chancellor Olof Scholz reversed a decision to mothball the country’s three remaining nuclear plants. France, in contrast, generates about 70 percent of its electricity from nuclear energy. Just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU officially branded nuclear power as a “green” energy.

Germany is banking heavily on green hydrogen as the energy source of the future. It has so far invested $10 billion in 62 large scale hydrogen projects across the country. These sites will use electricity generated by nuclear, wind or solar power to electrolyse water molecules so that they are split into their constituent parts of hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen can then be extracted and used as a fuel. The United States is also investing heavily in green hydrogen.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.