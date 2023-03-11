Are we ready to fight the Culture War?

Two op-eds in the Sunday Telegraph in recent weeks have hailed Ron de Santis, Governor of Florida and strongest alternative Republican candidate for the US Presidency in 2024 to Donald Trump, as showing the way forward for British Conservatives: to fight the culture war as vigorously as possible. It looks as if the Conservatives are already doing so.

The whole point of culture wars is to distract the attention of voters from economic difficulties and concerns about inequality by attacking ‘the liberal establishment’ which – it is claimed – is betraying the instincts and traditions of ordinary people. Migration, friendliness with foreigners, intellectual sophistication (instead of ‘common sense’ and ‘what you know in your gut’), concerns about diversity, gender, rewriting history and what used to be called political correctness and is now called ‘woke’ make up the mix.

De Santis is a graduate from Yale University, where he now claims that he was ‘taught that communism was superior’, and Harvard Law School, who is now attacking the autonomy of Floridan universities. He’s tightened state laws on abortion, thrown doubt on climate change, resisted the Covid lockdown and removed tax privileges for the ‘woke’ Disney Corporation. That’s the example that many Tory strategists want to follow.

Over the past week we have seen the political technologists of Tory political strategy take over from the reasonable face Rishi Sunak has been presenting. ‘Stop the boats’ is a three-word slogan borrowed from Australia rather than the Trump phrasebook. A ‘new’ deal has been launched which is much the same as last year’s anti-migrant initiative, with no clearer indication of how its targets can be reached or those who manage to reach the UK removed. At Prime Ministers’ Questions on March 8th a ‘red-wall’ Tory MP raised the threat of ‘graphic lessons on oral sex, how to choke your partner and 72 genders’ to children in English schools, and the Prime Minister promised an ‘urgent review’ into sex education. And the following day Conservative HQ circulated a digital message in Suella Braverman’s name blaming “an activist blob of leftwing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour party” for blocking her attempts to stop the flow of undocumented migrants across the Channel.

The myth of a dominant liberal establishment, composed of civil servants, BBC journalists, university staff, school teachers, doctors and nurses, and of course lefty lawyers (and judges) is a central theme in this culture-war fantasy. It enables right-wingers to present themselves as outsiders, on the side of the ignored working class, with only the financial support of hedge fund billionaires and the voices of the Telegraph, Times, GB and Talk News to keep them going. A related myth has been developed, most explicitly by David Goodhart of Policy Exchange in his book ‘The Road to Somewhere’, that intellectuals and liberals are unpatriotic, loving foreign food, foreign films, holidays and friends, whereas the City financiers and property developers who have underwritten the Conservative Party and UKIP are deeply embedded in our national community – in spite of their offshore tax arrangements and their Caribbean hideaways. It’s characteristic of the falsity of this populist argument that the two newspaper groups that have promoted it most strongly have been owned respectively by brothers who commuted between the Channel Islands and Monaco and by a British resident who claimed non-dom status for many years.

The culture warriors want the detested ‘liberal establishment’ to respond with outrage and assertions of intellectual superiority – so they can claim to stand for common sense and ordinary people. The populist claim that ‘they are patronising you’ with complicated arguments was wielded effectively in the Referendum campaign, and still feeds resentments amongst Leave-supporting voters. We should resist, as far as we can, responding in the terms that they are trying to provoke.

The obvious and positive response is to emphasise that the future of the NHS, the quality of state education, fairness in tax and spending, and the quality of democracy are all more important than the issues they focus on. As counter-attack, ridicule of rich people pretending to be on the side of the left-behind against the establishment is a powerful weapon. Focus on corruption in the Conservative Party and its funding, on the chaos and incompetence that has marked this government since 2015, above all on the widening of inequality and the deterioration of public services, will strike home with voters.

Above all, we need to avoid the trap into which many American ‘liberals’ have fallen, of answering their intolerance of alternative views with an intolerance on our own side of dissent. We are defending liberal democracy against illiberalism, reasoned argument against prejudice.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.