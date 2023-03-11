Has the BBC been impartial over Lineker?

There was a moment last night when I wondered if we were going to see tonight’s Match of the Day presented by Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries after pundits and commenters alike responded to Gary Lineker’s suspension with solidarity.

Gary Lineker is a national treasure and sports presenter. While he is on telly, he talks about football. If he talked about politics, I doubt he’d have the following among football fans that he has. I never watch him because I am not a football fan. However, I have a very positive opinion of him from Twitter, where he has, for years, been chatting away about all sorts of stuff. He wasn’t a fan of Brexit, you know.

Lineker is far from the first BBC star to have political views. One of the first I remember was Kenny Everett, with his Let’s Bomb Russia comments and cruel jibes about Michael Foot back in 1983 at a Conservative Party election event.

And what about Ian Hislop and Paul Merton? They have rarely been complimentary about any Governemnt? Are they next in line for the chop?

When Rishi Sunak tweeted on Tuesday with some pride that he was removing modern slavery protections from people who arrive in this country illegally, anyone with a commitment to human rights was rightly concerned:

If you come to the UK illegally: ➡️ You can’t claim asylum ➡️ You can’t benefit from our modern slavery protections ➡️ You can’t make spurious human rights claims ➡️ You can’t stay pic.twitter.com/026oSvKoJZ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 7, 2023

Here was our Prime Minister basically giving a free pass to slavers who could then tell their victims, correctly, that there was no recourse to help. It’s hardly surprising people were angry.

Lineker’s response was strong but justifiably so. He called the Bill:

An immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s

The way in which the Tories have been othering vulnerable members of society, from immigrants to people who need social security to survive to trans people to fat people to those suffering from addictions, disabilities and mental ill health has been of concern for some years. Remember when David Cameron described migrants crossing the Channel as a “swarm?” It’s dehumanising and creates a culture where vulnerable people are seen as a threat and not as fellow human beings just like us. It’s done to set people against each other to distract from a failing government.

Our Tim Farron is both a mad football fan and passionately pro supporting refugees. He tweeted:

The Conservatives have made a wretched attempt to divert attention from their abysmal running of the country, by going for full-on culture war at the expense of people fleeing slavery and persecution. What justice it is to see it all blow up in their faces. #MOTD — Tim Farron (@timfarron) March 10, 2023

There is an argument that those who bring us our current affairs on our public service broadcaster should refrain from expressing their own political views in public. But let’s have no doubt that their own political views can affect how they bring us those news. Robbie Gibb, for example, was head of the BBC’s political coverage during the Brexit referendum. This coverage was criticised for giving insufficient scrutiny to the claims of the Leave campaign. Just over a year later, he disappeared off to Downing Street to become Theresa May’s Director of Communication, and now he’s back at the BBC Board, apparently lecturing Newsnight staff on impartiality.

Most recently there has been controversy over the appointment of the BBC Chairman Richard Sharp, who had a rather unseemly entanglement with an effort to sort out then PM Boris Johnson’s financial affairs when his six figure salary wasn’t enough for the poor love. The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said that his failurea to disclose this “constitute a breach of the standards expected of individuals” applying for prominent public appointments.” Not only that, Sharp is a Tory donor and a supporter of Boris Johnson from way back.

So on one hand, we have someone who has a part time job as a presenter on a sports programme disciplined for a tweet on his private social media. On the other, we have some very concerning connections between the BBC and the highest levels of the Conservative Party. The latter is way more damaging to the reputation of our public service broadcaster.

And of course what is particularly ironic is that Tory MPs, who are usually championing the right of people to be as racist, sexist and transphobic as they like in the name of free speech, are now going after Gary Lineker.

By suspending Lineker, in response to Government pressure, the BBC has effectively thrown a dead cat onto the table to distract us from the heat the Government has been taking over its appalling and despicable Illegal Migrations Bill. This is far from a neutral act. And it is really not a good look for the supposedly impartial BBC to be seen to take its orders from an increasingly extreme Government,

But Lineker and his colleagues seem to have the public on his side. I suspect his inbox is bursting with lucrative job offers and he may well end up taking his following with him. And the BBCs reputation will have been dented. Arguably a good day’s work for those in Government who have always wanted its demise.

Update:

Ed Davey has called on BBC Director General to resign:

This saga has shown failure at the very top of the BBC and the dire need to urgently protect their independence. We need leadership at the BBC that upholds our proud British values and can withstand today’s consistently turbulent politics and Conservative bullying tactics. Sadly, under Richard Sharp’s leadership, this has not been the case: his appointment and position are now totally untenable and he must resign. The BBC should be a champion of freedom of speech and must overhaul their current rules and judgement on impartiality. They can’t continue to play by rules that are so one-sided. The Conservative Government has systematically attacked and undermined the independence of our BBC. That’s not in the best interests of our country and our democracy and Liberal Democrats will fiercely stand up against this.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings