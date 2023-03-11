Lib Dems score historic by-election win in Edinburgh

Lib Dem Fiona Bennett became our 13th Councillor in Edinburgh at just before midnight on Thursday, securing our highest ever vote in a local government by-election in Scotland. We are now the second largest group on the Council behind the SNP’s 17, Labour’s 11, Greens’ 10 and Conservatives 9.

Here’s Alex Cole-Hamilton gloating talking about it on yesterday’s Good Morning Scotland ahead of our Conference in Dundee.

Last night saw the biggest council by election victory in the party's history in Edinburgh. The sands of Scottish politics are shifting in big and unpredictable ways. By-elections and the council elections last year show that the Liberal Democrats will be part of what's next. pic.twitter.com/EVSYZVOzsz — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) March 10, 2023

Fiona becomes the 3rd councillor in the 3 member Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward which is in Christine Jardine’s Westminster constituency and Alex Cole-Hamilton’s Holyrood seat. She gained the seat in the by-election caused by the resignation of SNP former Lord Provost Frank Ross.

I'm going to get a t-shirt with 4,577 on it and this pie chart… Liberal Democrats (Fiona Bennett): 4,577 [56.7%, +6.2%]

SNP: 1,086 [13.3%, -5.4%]

Conservative: 788 [9.6%, -6.3%]

Labour: 568 [7.0%, -0.9%]

Others: [13%] pic.twitter.com/jYuosqQV32 — ALDC (@ALDC) March 10, 2023

Fiona Bennett the Liberal Democrat candidate has been elected as the third LibDem in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield Ward and the 63rd councillor on @Edinburgh_CC – She says she wants to concentrate on getting the potholes fixed. The LibDems however increased the funds for 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qxa2grJ150 — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) March 10, 2023

The unexpected passing of the Lib Dem budget two weeks ago means that she will have £11 million for pothole fixing. Which is a good thing. I almost got a concussion as the bus drove over the potholes on Corstorphine Road yesterday on my way to work.

As Christine Jardine told Scottish Conference in her best M and S ad voice yesterday, this is not just representation, this is Lib Dem representation.

The result was particularly stunning as there was a 42% turnout on one of the coldest, snowiest days of Winter. Despite that, our teams struggled through, knocking people up. They had spoken to 8000 people since the by-election was called in January. Edinburgh West Lib Dems do not take any voters for granted.

Long Covid has minimised my involvement but I managed a couple of hours phone knocking up on Thursday and it was the easiest I had ever done. The few who had forgotten were very keen to go out in the freezing cold to vote for Fiona.

Huge congratulations to Fiona, campaign manager Robin Chappell, Council Group Leader Kevin Lang, fellow Councillors Euan Davidson and Alan Beal, Marina, Phil and Mhairi who allowed their houses to be used as bases for action days and everyone who delivered all those leaflets.

But that wasn’t the only place we did well yesterday. Look at this great result in Heston West ward in Hounslow – Chaitan Shah took us from zero to 22.3% after a spirited campaign with help from the Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality and activists from all over London.

🚨 BY-ELECTION RESULT 🚨 Heston West, Hounslow LBC: LAB: 52.4% (-11.8%)

LDEM: 22.3% (+22.3%)

CON: 19.9% (-0.6%)

GRN: 3.1% (-12.2%)

IND: 2.3% (+2.3%) Votes cast: 2,106 Labour HOLD. Huge well done to Chaitan Shah for coming second with a massive increase in vote share! 🔶 pic.twitter.com/hrKdZYF1Zp — ALDC (@ALDC) March 10, 2023

And Lib Dem Allen Windsor was the biggest gainer in Tottenham Hale.

🚨 BY-ELECTION RESULT 🚨 Tottenham Hale, Haringey LBC: LAB: 58.7% (-9.4%)

LDEM: 14.6% (+6.6%)

GRN: 13.8% (-1.8%)

CON: 5.8% (-2.5%)

IND: 4.6% (+4.6%)

CPA: 2.5% (+2.5%) Labour HOLD. Well done to Allen Windsor for standing and achieving the largest increase in vote share! 🔶 pic.twitter.com/0iFYA87wYL — ALDC (@ALDC) March 10, 2023

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings